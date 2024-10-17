Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies Announces Purchase of Arlington Medical Property

The purchase of the large medical building will play a key role in driving investor growth while expanding healthcare services in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro.

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies, a leader in commercial real estate investment, Alliance Medical Fund has successfully completed the purchase of a new medical property in Arlington, Texas, for $6 million.

Ben Reinberg, CEO and Founder of Alliance

The 15,110-square-foot property, located at 950 North Davis Drive, sits within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, a fast-growing region home to over 8 million Texans. The town of Arlington is located just west of Dallas, placing the property in a prime location to serve thousands of patients across the major city and neighboring suburbs. Alliance structured sale-leaseback with MCS Dallas Medical, PLLC which provides premier orthopedic care in this state-of-the-art facility.

The purchase is a strategic addition to Alliance's portfolio of medical office buildings (MOBs), which includes a portfolio of medical parks, and medical facilities in major markets across the United States.

"Following the successful acquisition of another Texas medical property, we are excited to be driving more growth for the Alliance Medical Fund and enhancing the local community of the beautiful city of Arlington," said Ben Reinberg, CEO and Founder of Alliance. "The medical office building vertical has seen consistent growth throughout the past several years, and we intend to play a major role in shaping its future."

Despite recent economic uncertainty, MOBs have proven to be resilient and reliable investment opportunities, demonstrating steady growth over the past two years. The acquisition of this Arlington facility is aligned with Alliance's strategy to capitalize on the growing patient demand for specialized and high-quality care as well as a commitment to securing long-term, stable investments that support both community health and financial growth.

About Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies

Alliance is a premier investment firm specializing in owning and managing commercial real estate throughout the United States. With a track record of success and a deep understanding of market dynamics, Alliance is committed to investors through the lucrative world of commercial real estate investments, particularly in the healthcare sector. Investors and interested parties should visit us on the web at https://www.alliancecgc.com. To connect with Alliance, please email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Alexa D'Agostino

[email protected]

1-914-419314

SOURCE Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies