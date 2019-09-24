Alliance Contract Pharma Announces Addition of 2nd Liquid Filled Capsule Line

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Contract Pharma (ACP) announced today that the Company's new $2 million Liquid Capsule filling line is fully operational. The new filling line significantly increases the Company's manufacturing capacity and provides increased redundancy and flexibility for ACP clients.

The new line has the capability of filling, banding and check weighing 80,000 to 120,000 capsules per hour and will augment ACP's 40,000 capsule per hour liquid filled capsule line which has been in production for 11 years. The expansion supports the Company's commitment to client satisfaction and will help meet the growing demand for ACP's services.

"The expansion within our facility is a meaningful and impactful project that we expect will generate significant benefits for our Contract Manufacturing clients," said Benjamin Reed, Vice President, Manufacturing. "The additional capabilities and capacity provided by this project will improve throughput for our existing customers and support our future growth. We are excited to be investing in our ability to support and meet the needs of our growing customer base."

"Alliance Contract Pharma has a proven track record as a world-class provider of contract manufacturing services," continued Reed. "This investment further demonstrates our commitment to meeting and exceeding the expectations of our customers and our experienced team of operators are very excited to bring this new high-volume filling line into operation."

About Alliance Contract Pharma

Alliance Contract Pharma is a privately-owned pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with deep expertise and capabilities across a range of dosage forms. The Company, located in the heart of the U.S. biopharmaceutical sector in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, was incorporated in 2008 by a team of pharmaceutical services veterans.

We are a leader in the pharmaceutical industry, providing our customers with value-added analytical laboratory, development and formulation, clinical and commercial manufacturing and specialty contract services.

Our expertise includes liquid and powder-filled capsules, nano-milled suspensions, creams, gels, powders, tablets, and terminally sterilized injectables, which are manufactured in our purpose-built facility including state-of-the-art ISO 7 & ISO 8 cleanrooms. We handle APIs / HPAPIs from formulation through commercial scale and offer analytical method development, qualification, and validation for the in-process and finished product, as well as ICH stability storage. We believe that we have one of the best-trained workforces in the entire sector.

Our pledge is to establish long-lasting relationships with all of our customers by exceeding their expectations and serving as stewards for their drug product development and commercialization. Our business is built upon the bedrock of the strictest dedication to quality and excellence.

Additional information about the company may be found at https://alcoph.com/.

Company Contact

Benjamin W. Reed

Vice President, Manufacturing

1510 Delp Drive

Harleysville, PA 19438

(215) 256-5920

ben.reed@alcoph.com

https://alcoph.com/

Media Contact

Stephanie N. Kuhla

(847) ADVANTA

Advanta Advertising, LLC

skuhla@advantadna.com

https://advantadna.com/

SOURCE Alliance Contract Pharma

