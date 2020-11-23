Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Reports Total Revenue of $2,308,725 for Third Quarter of 2020 with Gross Profit of $660,341.

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., (http://www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com) (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Three Months Ending September 30, 2020.

Revenues for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020") were $2,308,725

Gross Profits for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020") were $660,341

Net Income for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020") were $171,832

The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 09/30/20 were $3,454,682.

The total outstanding common shares as of September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020") were 1,073,044 with 863,154 of those shares in the float.

The Company ended the quarter and year with $34,419 Cash on hand.

Total Stockholder Equity as of 09/30/20 was $1,413,138

The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX.us in the investor relations section.

Steve St. Louis, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc., said, "The third quarter included some good improvements for the Company. We continued to reduce our expenses and pay down our debt and are seeing some positive signs from some of our clients. I believe we have already seen the biggest challenges related to Covid for our Company specifically and we are hoping for and preparing for a better 2021 and beyond."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Packaging Solutions Company focused on Retail Packaging and Packaging Management. ACG helps its clients from initial concept and packaging development through final production and managed inventory solutions. The core business has been around since 1997. ACG currently focuses mostly on providing solutions for flexible and clear packaging, folding cartons, vendor managed inventory supply chain services and fulfillment. Additional services include but are not limited to corrugated boxes, commercial printing, labels, and other products and services related to the printing or packaging of consumer products. ACG's team includes experts to provide high-quality packaging and printed products. The ACG experience includes very hands-on operational support out of 6 different warehouse locations and several national and international manufacturing partners. ACG provides customer support during the entire product process or cycle including but not limited to creating, warehousing, delivering, and replenishing their packaging products.

For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us.

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a Member eXperience Platform. Our CRM engine empowers Membership and Communications Directors to create digital member experiences with self-service tools that collect and connect all the dots essential to delivering elevated hospitality, efficiently. Unlike Salesforce, Hubspot, and Jonas, it is the only CRM platform designed from the ground up to offer industry specific, tailor made, workflows, functionality, and design customizations.

For more information www.PeopleVine.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

+1-847-885-1800

[email protected]

SOURCE Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com

