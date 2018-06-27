Alliance Data 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Progress In Key Performance Areas, Establishes 2020 Goals

"The world is changing by the minute, with disruptive technologies reshaping the business and social landscape, and creating unparalleled opportunities for companies like ours," said Ed Heffernan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Data. "Alliance Data is thriving in this age of disruption, largely because we stay focused on the right priorities, leverage our expertise to strengthen our communities, and measure our progress so we remain on course. Our commitments enable us to operate as a responsible company with purpose, while contributing directly to our financial success and to the collective well-being of our many stakeholders."

In 2017, Alliance Data evolved its corporate responsibility strategy to better reflect the company today, incorporating feedback received from stakeholders. Specifically, the company articulated its approach to fair and responsible banking; ramped up efforts to promote an inclusive and diverse workforce, supplier base and Board of Directors; and placed greater emphasis on using technology and data analytics capabilities for social good.

Specific accomplishments highlighted in this year's report include:

Alliance Data invested $14 million in its communities in 2017, with $1 million of those dollars invested in minority depository financial institutions in areas affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Alliance Data partnered with the Texas Trees Foundation to better understand and respond to rising temperatures affecting Dallas , through a combination of funding and associate volunteerism, an effort that will help improve community health and offset carbon emissions in North Texas .

, through a combination of funding and associate volunteerism, an effort that will help improve community health and offset carbon emissions in . The 100+ vehicles in Epsilon's smart community fleet help get 1,100 associates to work each day. Epsilon added 19 electric vehicles to its employee transportation program in 2017.

The Federation for Internet Alerts (FIA) regularly relies on Epsilon technology to issue AMBER Alert messages and tornado warnings across the U.S., helping recover missing children and notifying individuals of impending weather emergencies. In 2017, FIA sent alerts that achieved a total of 1 billion impressions, including more than 12 million alerts delivered during hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Looking forward, Alliance Data's strategy is aimed at increasing the company's positive social impact and reducing its environmental footprint, while achieving results that strengthen the long-term sustainability of the business. The company will employ its "data for good" philosophy to drive economic return across the value chain; improve business performance for clients through the effective use of marketing and technology; create value for consumers through tailored and relevant multi-channel communications; offer a healthy, inclusive, safe and rewarding workplace; and address social and environmental issues.

Specific goals for the next three years include:

In the area of community investment, Alliance Data has set a goal to invest $20 million in data for good initiatives. With each grant, the company will evaluate how the use of data and technology can advance a nonprofit's ability to deliver social impact.

To learn more about the company's existing corporate responsibility initiatives addressing top priorities, future goals, and progress, view the full 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report.

