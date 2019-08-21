Alliance Data Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

COLUMBUS, Ohio and NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) ("Alliance Data") today announced the final results of its "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer, which expired one (1) minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 15, 2019.

Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer (the "Depositary"), a total of 12,099,724 shares of Alliance Data's shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share, were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $162.00 per share. Not all shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery were delivered within the required settlement period.

Alliance Data has accepted for purchase 5,050,505 shares at a price of $148.50 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $750 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. These shares represent approximately 9.92 percent of the shares outstanding as of August 14, 2019. The final proration factor for shares that Alliance Data has purchased pursuant to the tender offer is approximately 91.72 percent.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. acted as dealer managers for the tender offer. Shareholders who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer may contact the information agent for the tender offer, D.F. King, toll‑free at (800) 283‑9185.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ over 10,000 associates at more than 50 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. LoyaltyOne owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. In July 2019 Alliance Data completed the sale of its Epsilon business to Publicis Groupe. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

Media Contact: Yvanka Wallner +1 212-597-5683

Investor Contact: Tiffany Louder +1 214-494-3048

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation

