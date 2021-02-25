Alliance Data Improves Customer Experience With Reissue Of Victoria's Secret Credit Card, Providing New Digital Payment Features And Added Security

Cardmembers can use their Victoria's Secret Credit Card with Apple Pay for an easy, secure and private way to pay and can make purchases with their iPhone® or Apple Watch® for a seamless checkout experience. Cardmembers also have the benefit of always having their card readily available, and with a simple tap, can make contactless, secure purchases in store and earn rewards at Victoria's Secret.

"The all-new Victoria's Secret Credit Card builds on the existing rewards and benefits that cardmembers already know and love by providing a best-in-class private label experience through innovative digital features increasingly used and preferred by the brand's customers," said Val Greer, EVP and chief commercial officer, Alliance Data Card Services. "The new card not only gives shoppers convenient digital payment options and added security, but also drives brand engagement and customer loyalty through meaningful rewards and benefits like perks of the month, anniversary gifts and birthday celebrations. We are excited to partner with Victoria's Secret to deliver a truly comprehensive payment and customer rewards solution for its millions of valued cardmembers."

Processed by Mastercard, the enhanced Victoria's Secret Credit Card includes digital wallet capabilities as well as the added security of chip technology, expiration date and a CVV—features not often found with a private label credit card. The new card also offers cardmembers transaction alerts and card controls for added peace of mind.

"Today's consumer is seeking enhanced feature functionalities from their card offerings that provide them touchless payment options while also delivering best-in-class security," said John Levitsky, EVP Account Management in North America for Mastercard. "We are proud to partner with Alliance Data and Victoria's Secret to ensure cardholders have access to these benefits through their private label card."

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's Card Services business is a comprehensive provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, general purpose and business credit card programs, digital payments, including Bread®, and Comenity-branded financial services. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), Victoria's Secret serves customers at nearly 1,400 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

