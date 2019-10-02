Alliance Data Included in FTSE4Good Index Series for Second Consecutive Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, today announced the Company has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the second consecutive year. The Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and is used by global investors interested in companies' ESG-related performance.

Alliance Data's Governance and Environment practices each received ratings of 4.0 and its Social practices received a rating of 3.0. Further, Alliance Data received a green ranking for labor standards, the highest ranking on a three-tiered scale in this category. The Company sees all of these aspects as key to long-term value creation for Alliance Data shareholders and its partners.

Created by global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series uses the overall Rating from FTSE Russell's ESG Ratings and data model to select companies for inclusion. The Index Series is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas including but not limited to sustainability, corporate governance, relationships with stakeholders and employees, health and safety, anti-corruption, and climate change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of required environmental, social and governance criteria.

"In an ever-changing world, it's not enough to react – you have to fully embrace what's new and next. Our focus on embracing changes in consumer privacy, improving safeguards in credit and lending, building a diverse and inclusive workplace and using data to drive community investment are just a sample of our most recent ESG priorities," said Melisa Miller, president and CEO of Alliance Data. "2019 marks the second time Alliance Data has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. This valuable recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to operate with integrity, transparency and purpose."

To learn more about the Company's sustainability initiatives addressing top priorities, future goals and progress, view the Alliance Data 2018 Sustainability Report.

About the FTSE4Good Index Series

Now in its 18th year, the FTSE4Good Index Series provides investors with a transparent and objective benchmark to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Companies meeting specific thresholds in relation to ESG practices are included in the Index Series. There are around 300 Indicators in the FTSE Russell ESG methodology. On average approximately 125 are applied to a company. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ over 10,000 associates at more than 50 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. LoyaltyOne owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. In July 2019 Alliance Data completed the sale of its Epsilon business to Publicis Groupe. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

