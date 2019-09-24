Alliance Data Named One Of The 2019 Best Workplaces For Women By Great Place To Work® And FORTUNE

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Alliance Data as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Women. To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.6 million employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. Alliance Data took the no. 69 spot on the list.

"It is an honor that Alliance Data has been recognized based on the feedback of our own associates as being one of the Best Workplaces for Women. This distinction reflects our strong culture of promoting and supporting women not only within our own organization, but also as we engage across other stakeholder groups, which share and uphold similar principles," said Melisa Miller, president and chief executive officer, Alliance Data. "I am both humbled and grateful to each of the associates who made this recognition a reality, and delighted that our approach to celebrating women is validated by organizations as distinguished as Great Place to Work and Fortune."

"These winning companies are thriving because women have an equal seat at every table where critical decisions are made," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Alliance Data know that creating a great workplace where everyone can succeed regardless of gender is not just the right thing to do, but a must-do if you want to be the very best of everything in the marketplace."

The Best Workplaces for Women list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Alliance Data also was ranked as one of the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ over 10,000 associates at more than 50 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. LoyaltyOne owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. In July 2019 Alliance Data completed the sale of its Epsilon business to Publicis Groupe. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 4.6 million employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

