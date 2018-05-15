Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018

In conjunction with the release of the Company's Master Trust Monthly Noteholder's Statement, the Company is releasing similar metrics for the overall total managed portfolio. The Master Trust data represents a subset of the Company's total managed portfolio, and the Company believes the information presented below provides a more complete view of the Card Services segment.



For the month ended April 30, 2018

For the four months ended April 30, 2018

(dollars in thousands) Average receivables..................................................................................................... $ 17,475,331

$ 17,660,604 Year over year change in average

receivables...................................................................................................................

12%



13% Net charge-offs............................................................................................................. $ 91,395

$ 387,512 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average

receivables (1)(2)...........................

6.3%



6.6%

(1) Compares to 7.4% and 6.6% for the month and four months ended April 30, 2017, respectively.



As of April 30, 2018

As of April 30, 2017

(dollars in thousands) 30 days + delinquencies -

principal..................................................................................................................... $ 889,942

$ 707,910 Period ended receivables -

principal..................................................................................................................... $ 16,832,713

$ 15,135,584 Delinquency rate (2)...................................................................................................

5.3%



4.7%



(2) Delinquency and net charge-off rates will be elevated for the first part of 2018 as accounts that were provided a two-month

leniency period due to last year's hurricanes will roll through delinquency. In addition, net charge-off rates will be impacted by lower

recovery rates as the Company transitions from third-party sales of written-off accounts to in-house collections in order to realize

higher long-term recovery rates. Both of these factors are expected to be transitory and dissipate as the year progresses. As such,

the Company is targeting a full-year loss rate of 6%.

