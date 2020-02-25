Alliance Data Signs Long-Term Renewal Agreement With Caesars Entertainment

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions, today announced its card services business, a premier provider of branded private label, co-brand and commercial card programs, has signed a long-term agreement to continue providing co-brand credit card services for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: CZR), one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers.

Since its beginning in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and operates primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership.

The renewal agreement builds upon last year's rebrand of the Caesars Rewards® Visa® co-brand credit card to align with the Caesars Rewards loyalty program, and one of the largest customer loyalty programs of its kind in the industry. Cardmembers can take advantage of rewards earned through purchases made at Caesars' Rewards Destinations – up to 5X reward credits for every $1 spent – as well as additional reward credits for airlines, gas, grocery stores and everywhere else Visa is accepted.

Alliance Data and Caesars will also continue to provide on-site and online solutions to enhance cardmember acquisition and engagement. Currently, select Caesars' properties offer instant card issuance capabilities – with plans to expand this capability across the Caesars' enterprise. Guests can begin using their Caesars Rewards® Visa® card immediately during their visit at a Caesars resort and further cardmember integration is expected in the growing online gaming space, an initiative that Caesars began last year.

"At Caesars, we provide our guests with an exceptional experience through our leading gaming, hospitality, dining and entertainment offerings," said Mostafa Boutajrit, vice president of loyalty at Caesars Entertainment. "Alliance Data's proven expertise in data-driven loyalty marketing programs enables our guests to make the most of their experience with Caesars, while contributing to our growth and expansion goals."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Caesars as we enhance the customer experience and drive further loyalty for the brand," said Deb Decker, senior vice president and chief client officer of Alliance Data's card services business. "We look forward to expanding our innovative offerings alongside Caesars and providing guests with all of the valuable benefits that come with being a loyal Caesars Rewards® Visa® cardmember."

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Alliance Data's card services business

Alliance Data's card services business develops market-leading private label, co-brand and commercial credit card programs for many of the world's most recognizable brands. Through our branded credit programs, we help build more profitable relationships between our partners and their cardmembers, and drive lasting loyalty.

Using the industry's most comprehensive and predictive data set, advanced analytics, and broad-reaching capabilities, Alliance Data's card services business has been helping partners increase sales and provide greater value to their cardmembers since 1986. We are proud to be part of the Alliance Data enterprise (NYSE: ADS), an S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. To learn more, visit KnowMoreSellMore.com, follow us on Twitter @Know_SellMore, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Alliance Data card services.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ over 9,000 associates at more than 50 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

