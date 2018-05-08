Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

The presentation will take place at 9:20 a.m. EDT and will be broadcast live over the Internet at the following address: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc18/sessions/14958-alliance-data-systems/webcast or through the Company's website at www.alliancedata.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions, enhancing the critical customer marketing experience; the result is measurably changing consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its clients create and increase customer loyalty through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. An S&P 500, FORTUNE 500 and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For company headquartered in Plano, Texas, Alliance Data consists of three businesses that together employ approximately 20,000 associates at more than 100 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's card services business is a provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, and business credit card programs. Epsilon® is a leading provider of multichannel, data-driven technologies and marketing services, and also includes Conversant®, a leader in personalized digital marketing. LoyaltyOne® owns and operates the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers.

Follow Alliance Data on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT:

Mark Barbalato

FTI Consulting

212-850-5707

alliancedata@fticonsulting.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-data-to-participate-at-the-46th-annual-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-300644059.html

SOURCE Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alliancedata.com

