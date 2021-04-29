Alliance Data's Bread® To Enable Point-of-Sale Lending for Fiserv Merchant Clients

Bread will collaborate with Fiserv to enable a best-in-class suite of lending solutions for merchants, both online and in-store. Through the relationship, businesses can offer in-demand payment capabilities that provide their customers flexible spending options at the point of sale.

"Fiserv has been a trusted leader in commerce-enabling technology for decades, and serves businesses of all sizes and across a broad range of verticals," said Derek Joyce, president, Bread. "We are excited to announce our strategic relationship with Fiserv and look forward to collaborating on an innovative digital payment solution that helps merchants unlock more revenue at the point-of-sale."

"As Alliance Data reinforces its commitment to financial technology leadership through strategic alliances and investments, we are proud to work with Fiserv to enable more merchants with access to flexible payments technology that will meet the needs of their evolving customers," said Val Greer, EVP and chief commercial officer, Alliance Data Card Services. "Our relationship with Fiserv will enable us to deliver innovative payment solutions at scale, driving both platform sales and receivables growth for Alliance Data."

By enabling pay-over-time financing solutions, Bread can help merchants drive more sales, reduce friction, improve customer engagement, and boost conversion rates by engaging shoppers throughout the sales funnel. Bread's customizable payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) will complement existing payment processing services offered by Fiserv.

"Fiserv is committed to enabling differentiated payment experiences that help our clients create more commerce at the point of sale," said Mark Hennin, senior vice president of global business solutions lending, Fiserv. "By partnering with Bread we are providing our clients with access to a simple option that provides their customers payment flexibility, while also enabling businesses to deliver a seamless payment experience that can increase sales and customer loyalty."

About Alliance Data

Alliance Data ® (NYSE: ADS) is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's Card Services business is a comprehensive provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, general purpose and business credit card programs, digital payments, including Bread ®, and Comenity-branded financial services. LoyaltyOne ® owns and operates the AIR MILES ® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty , a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com .

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

