Alliance Family of Companies Finalizes Rebranding to Stratus™

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Family of Companies, the nation's leading provider of in-home video EEG testing services, announced today the final consolidation of all of its brands under the Stratus name. The company made an initial announcement of the change in late December, but deferred completion of the rebranding to minimize confusion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the company's goals for doing business as Stratus is to simplify the name and help create more clarity for physicians and patients. The company has grown and changed considerably since it began in sleep testing more than a decade ago. The Alliance Family of Companies name was created when the company expanded its' services into in-home video electroencephalogram testing (VEEG) and mobile cardiac outpatient testing (MCOT). The name Stratus better represents who the company is today and supports our growth in cloud based solutions and artificial intelligence and machine learning to benefit our physicians and patients.

"We chose the name Stratus because we believe it better represents our commitment to leading the way forward in providing neurodiagnostic services, technology and software that helps physicians to quickly and accurately diagnose and treat their patients", said Charlie Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer of Stratus. "We are not simply renaming the company. We have also refocused our strategy and renewed our commitment to the physician and patient customers we service. Our goal is to not only provide exceptional service delivery, but to develop software and AI that drives quality, lowers costs, and improves patient access to testing from the convenience of their own home. In addition to the d/b/a, we have also updated our corporate mission statement and are finalizing a new logo and brand to align the company in a unified direction."

The change to use of the Stratus name is effective immediately. The company will complete and deploy new branding and new a website between now and the end of the year.

Stratus is the nation's leading provider of ambulatory in-home video EEG and has served more than 60,000 patients across the U.S. The company offers technology, services, and proprietary software solutions to help neurologists accurately and quickly diagnose their patients with epilepsy and other seizure-like disorders. Stratus also provides mobile cardiac telemetry to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. Additionally, the company's R&D division holds the world's largest database of de-identified EEG recordings and is applying machine learning to improve the overall quality and efficiency of EEG testing. To learn more, visit www.stratusneuro.com.

