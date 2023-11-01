Alliance feature ends lint issues

Innovative technology captures 98%* of dryer lint

RIPON, Wis., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, announces the introduction of a revolutionary dryer feature that eliminates the problems caused by lint.

When the Alliance Laundry Systems team set out to solve a lint problem that has plagued laundries forever and do it in just 15 months, the approach was all business, and the focus laser sharp. So, with that in mind, you can’t fault us for having a little fun in our reveal video for the groundbreaking ProCapture feature. See how this patent-pending technology is already a gamechanger for laundries.
ProCapture uses patent-pending cyclone technology to capture 98 percent* of dryer lint – a significant increase over the lint screens used in most commercial tumble dryers. The technology brings a variety of advantages to laundromats and on-premises laundries, including reduced service and maintenance costs on everything from HVAC systems to water heaters, and other electronics/components.

"ProCapture is more than just a tumble dryer feature. As anyone in the laundry industry knows, lint causes a number of issues for operations," said Craig Dakauskas, Senior Vice President, Americas Commercial, Alliance Laundry Systems. "Through this technology, we are virtually eliminating these problems."

With this industry-first feature, Alliance will drive improved tumbler performance, reduce staff time spent cleaning lint compartments, and reduce maintenance costs – all benefits that deliver real dollars in savings. ProCapture succeeds where lint screens and even expensive stand-alone systems, which can be costly to maintain, fail.

"Ask any laundromat owner, who services their rooftop HVAC unit every few years, about the costly impact of lint in the environment," Dakauskas said. "With ProCapture, Alliance Laundry Systems has effectively eliminated this cost for owners and, in the process, reaffirmed its industry leader and innovator status."

The ProCapture feature is available for order now on Alliance Laundry Systems-produced 75-pound capacity tumblers. It will be available on 30-pound stacks in March of 2024, and rolled out for additional capacities in the future.

To learn more about all things ProCapture and watch a video about the new technology, click here.

* Results derived from internal lab testing environment produced 97.84% lint capture efficiency with bath towel loads dried at 185 degrees Fahrenheit. No independent lab testing was conducted. These results represent findings from controlled laboratory conditions and may not accurately simulate real-world usage of the product as effectiveness can vary widely depending on factors such as method of use, load type, environment, individual user characteristics, and other circumstances.

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Leading Performance

Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver Leading performance through our exceptional employees, unmatched quality and our commitment to innovation. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, product range, reach and R&D investment. No competitor comes close. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and every essential support service necessary to keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers. At Alliance, we aim to bring you laundry peace of mind with an award-winning customer experience that's unrivalled in our industry.

For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

