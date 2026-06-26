Alliance for a Better Future releases analysis of KIDS Act

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABF is glad to see Congress working seriously to address the threat Big Tech poses to our children and country. And we are glad to see the matter of preemption approached responsibly with floor preemption. But the current KIDS Act language is not the shield that American families need and deserve, and the rushed process provided no time to address the issues. This bill lacks a real duty of care, age verification, robust chatbot safeguards, and true respect for kids' privacy. Parents must have control of their children's data until age 18. And Congress must fix the legal ambiguities that may preempt common law, blocking the courtroom victories grieving parents have fought so hard to win.

America leads the world in innovation precisely because we hold industries accountable. It's time Big Tech plays by the same rules as every other industry that has a duty to keep its users safe. We hope Congress can pass truly pro-family bills that address the real problems from technology. Rushing this bill to the floor without time to address its flaws is a mistake. We must urge Congress not to pass the KIDS Act in its current form.

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SOURCE Alliance for a Better Future