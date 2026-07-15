The Alliance for a Better Future Launches "250 American Reasons," a National Campaign Honoring Children Harmed by AI-Powered Platforms

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for a Better Future (ABF) today announced the launch of "250 American Reasons," a national storytelling campaign commemorating the 250th anniversary of America's founding by putting names, faces, and stories to the children and families harmed by AI-powered and algorithmic platforms.

Reason #001: Juliana

As America celebrates 250 years of independence, 250 American Reasons reminds the nation that the future of technology is ultimately a question of what kind of society we choose to build. Behind every debate over artificial intelligence and innovation are real children, real families, and futures that are forever changed. The campaign exists to ensure that lawmakers, industry leaders, and the American public do not lose sight of the human cost of failing to protect the next generation.

Over the coming months, ABF will publish 250 individual profiles across its social media channels, one for each child, pairing a photograph with a description of who they were and how AI-powered and algorithmically driven platforms contributed to their harm or death. Together, the 250 posts will also be gathered as a single collection on ABF's website, creating a lasting memorial that honors these children, preserves their memory, and underscores the urgent need for meaningful safeguards that place children, families, and human dignity at the center of technology policy.

The campaign launches at a pivotal moment as Congress and state legislatures consider landmark proposals governing artificial intelligence and children's online safety. ABF believes that effective technology policy should be informed by the stories of the families most directly affected. Those stories ground the national conversation in the realities of American family life and remind policymakers that innovation should strengthen families, empower parents, and advance human flourishing.

"We are deeply grateful to the leaders across this country who are fighting every day to keep our children safe," said Janet Kelly, CEO of the Alliance for a Better Future. "Artificial intelligence holds extraordinary promise to improve American lives, but promise alone is not enough. Strong guardrails are what ensure that this technology lifts our children up rather than putting them in harm's way – and that our families and our nation remain secure. Honoring these 250 children means committing to a future where innovation and safety go hand in hand."

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, 250 American Reasons is a call to remember the children whose lives were forever changed, to hold technology companies accountable for the harms their products have caused, and to build a future in which innovation embodies American values and enhances the American life.

Link to Launch Video:

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Da0QijaD2yt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BhyEXBohB/

Link to Profile Post:

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/Da0RVN5GaiE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1HTggDjCAb/

About the Alliance for a Better Future: The Alliance for a Better Future is a pro-family, pro-innovation organization dedicated to ensuring artificial intelligence strengthens families, empowers workers, and advances technologies that reflect American values.

Reason #001: Juliana

Juliana was a 13-year-old honor roll student who loved art, adored her friends, and dreamed about the future.

Her family encouraged healthy technology habits and used parental controls.

Over time, a ChatBot became one of the most important attachments in Juliana's life. When she shared suicidal thoughts at 4 a.m., the chatbot suggested she wait until morning rather than wake anyone. Later, when she described plans to write her suicide note in red ink, the system continued engaging with her rather than directing her toward emergency resources.

In November 2023, her parents found the note exactly as she had described.

Stories like Juliana's remind us that debates over AI safety are ultimately about people, families, and the responsibilities that come with powerful technologies.

#250AmericanReasons

For press inquires, please contact Tommy Binion at [email protected].

SOURCE Alliance for a Better Future