Pro-Innovation, Pro-Family Organization Launches To Fight for AI Safeguards

Launch features new polling showing overwhelming political risk for siding with Big Tech, support for AI safeguards, & video featuring testimony of parents whose children are victims of AI chatbots

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A broad coalition of parents, technologists, and conservative policy leaders today launched the Alliance for a Better Future (ABF), a new pro-innovation and pro-family advocacy organization focused on advancing AI with safeguards that protect children, workers, and the country.

The launch includes a striking new video featuring Congressional testimony of parents whose children have been hurt, and even coached to suicide, by AI chatbots. ABF also released the broadest national polling to date, showing that siding with Big Tech over families is politically toxic. The polling shows the American people, especially Republican primary voters, overwhelmingly support putting basic, common-sense guardrails around the development of AI.

ABF believes artificial intelligence has the potential to unlock extraordinary potential. The organization's goal is to ensure AI works for families and communities, not just the billionaires building it. That means policymakers need to prioritize the interests of children, workers, and creators.

ABF will engage in policy battles at the highest levels in Washington and in state capitals across the country. The organization will also support its advocacy through targeted advertising and public education campaigns designed to elevate the voices of parents, creators, and workers and highlight harmful decisions of tech executives. ABF intends to spend at least eight figures this year in support of its advocacy efforts.

Born out of previous policy fights over child online safety, this marks the first time many individuals and organizations are working together under one umbrella. The policy council, chaired by Dr. Brad Littlejohn of American Compass, has representatives from nine organizations, including The Family Policy Alliance, The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), The Institute for Family Studies, The Heritage Foundation, and American Principles Project.

Alliance for A Better Future Chairman Tim Estes said, "For America to win the AI race, our AI must be trustworthy and defend human dignity and freedom. We cannot beat China by copying China's values or treating our kids and families as fodder for tech billionaire's AI dreams. The American people and conservative voters demand real and strong guardrails and protections that balance corporate power with liability and responsibility. They deserve to have their dreams respected and protected. We can make great American AI that is the envy of the world, but we cannot do it at the expense of the American family."

Alliance for A Better Future CEO Janet Kelly said, "ABF enters the fight at a moment when the world's most powerful technology companies are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into political campaigns and lobbying efforts to give AI companies regulatory and legal amnesty and ensure Washington writes the rules their way, while eliminating state protections."

"We have had over 20 years to protect kids online from the harms of social media and we dropped the ball. We cannot afford to make the same mistakes when it comes to AI. We must prioritize protecting children first." stated Representative Brandon Guffey (R-SC), who lost his son to sextortion.

"Innovation at the cost of our children's or citizens' lives is not innovation at all. No parent should have to fight a machine for the mind of their child. And if we can build machines smart enough to think, then we can build them smart enough to protect our kids," said Mandi Furniss, featured in ABF's launch video as Jane Doe.

Polling

Fully 83 percent of likely voters say they are concerned about the development of AI, by an 81 percent to 10 percent margin, likely voters say AI companies should have safeguards to protect consumers and children rather than operate without restrictions.

When given a choice between a candidate who supports AI innovation but wants safeguards to protect the public—especially minors—from harmful content and misinformation, and a candidate who says the U.S. cannot place restrictions on AI because it would allow China to get ahead, voters sided with the pro-safeguards candidate by a 77 percent to 13 percent margin.

When asked about specific policy proposals, voters overwhelmingly agree with need to hold AI companies accountable: 88% of voters agree AI chat bots should be banned from discussing ways of committing suicide with users. 88% agree the government should hold companies liable if their AI technology gives inaccurate or dangerous information which leads to harm for its users." 87% agree AI companies and their leadership should be held liable if a court finds their technology was responsible for a child's suicide. 86% agree billionaires are buying off politicians to say AI can't be restricted.



Launch Video

ABF's launch video outlines a choice for the American people. In one scenario, unchecked AI empowers Big Tech to exploit our kids, destroy jobs, and concentrate power in the hands of a few billionaire tech executives. In the other, we advance AI the American Way, ensuring that this technology works for families, protects workers, and helps build a stronger future for the American people.

An excerpt of the video reads:

"Artificial intelligence. The most powerful technology in human history. The potential to cure diseases and create prosperity.

But right now, much of AI is built to exploit our families — not serve them.

83 percent of Americans are worried about where AI is headed. But no one's doing anything about it.

Why? Because the richest companies in history are spending hundreds of millions to make sure there are no safeguards, no guardrails on AI.

Are we going to control AI, or is AI going to control us?

If we let AI run wild, our future becomes a sea of grieving families, suicide notes, online predators strip-mining the emotional health of our children, robbing them of their innocence for profit"

ABF Leadership

Janet Kelly, a mom, political operative, and child welfare advocate who recently served as Secretary of Health and Human Resources for Governor Glenn Youngkin, is ABF's Founding Chief Executive Officer.

Tim Estes, a dad, tech entrepreneur, AI CEO and Children's Safety Advocate is Founding Chairman, Alliance for a Better Future.

SOURCE Alliance for a Better Future