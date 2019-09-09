Alliance for a Cavity-Free Future Tenth Annual Summit Focuses on Fresh Perspectives for Comprehensive Oral Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for a Cavity-Free Future (ACFF) held its tenth annual Summit on September 7 during the ADA FDI World Dental Congress. The event focused on exploring potential synergies for practice between caries management systems and the new classification of periodontal disease, as well as looking at the importance of managing the burden of early childhood caries.

During the Summit, leading oral health professionals and advocates provided fresh perspectives on a variety of topics, including the synergies between the periodontics and caries classification and management systems, implications and benefits of utilizing systems such as the ICCMS™/CariesCare International 4D System, creating a streamlined approach for practitioners, linking discussion to the Early Childhood Caries (ECC) Guidelines for pediatric dentistry and bridging learning across the US, Europe and the rest of the world. Speakers included:

Professor Nigel Pitts – Global Chairman of the ACFF, King's College London

Global Chairman of the ACFF, King's College London Dr. Chad Gehani – ADA President-Elect

ADA President-Elect Professor Margherita Fontana – University of Michigan , Co-Chair ACFF Canada/US Chapter

, Co-Chair ACFF Canada/US Chapter Dr. Marco Mazevet – King's College London, ACFF Research and Development Partner

King's College London, ACFF Research and Development Partner Professor Thomas Dietrich – University of Birmingham

Professor Francisco Ramos-Gomez – UCLA

Professor Francisco Ramos-Gomez also led a discussion around the importance of advocacy and policy change for early childhood caries prevention. The discussion focused on the main takeaways from the IAPD Bangkok Declaration and the upcoming World Cavity-Free Future Day on October 14, 2019.

"This year's Policy Lab meeting allowed for dentists from around the world to come together and share fresh perspectives on a number of issues in the field," said Professor Pitts. "It is important to share learning and successes from dentists practicing all over the world to provide our patients with the best care possible while continuously striving to innovate and develop a more interdisciplinary approach to comprehensive oral care. This holds especially true for Pediatric Dentistry, as a child's primary teeth are essential for their overall health and well-being, both immediately and as they continue to grow."

The panel of international oral health experts led an energetic discussion about the importance of dental professionals sharing best practices, learnings and experiences with others to help create a more interprofessional, sustainable and inclusive oral health community.

More information about the ACFF and resources on cavity prevention can be found at www.acffglobal.org.

About The Alliance for a Cavity-Free Future (ACFF):

The Alliance for a Cavity-Free Future (www.acffglobal.org) is a global not-for-profit organization which seeks to promote integrated clinical and public health action to confront the disease burden of caries, fight caries initiation and progression, and, along with a global community of supporters, progress towards a Cavity-Free Future for all age groups. The ACFF was established in collaboration with a worldwide panel of experts in dentistry and public health who share a fervent belief in joining together across professional, geographic, and stakeholder lines, to create a unified global movement dutifully committed to combating caries in communities around the world. The ACFF is supported by Colgate-Palmolive Company, which supports improved oral health through its partnership with the dental professional and government and public health agencies.

