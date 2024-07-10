Alliance for a Healthier Generation Appoints New Board Members

Dr. Mary Ann Bauman and Karla D'Alleva Valas bring expertise, commitment to equity and organizational sustainability

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliance for a Healthier Generation today announced the appointment of two new board members to advance the organization's mission and support financial sustainability.

A former medical director of Women's Health and Community Relations for INTEGRIS Health and a board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Mary Ann Bauman has made preventive care her life's work. Dr. Bauman has a long history in the public eye, notably serving as spokesperson for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women initiative and the chair of its the Corporate Relations Review Committee. She is the author of Fight Fatigue: Six Simple Steps to Maximize Your Energy and served as the resident physician commentator for Oklahoma's KWTV (a CBS affiliate) for 23 years.

"Dr. Bauman and Ms. Valas embody Healthier Generation's forward-thinking approach to health equity and sustainability," said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at Healthier Generation.

Karla D'Alleva Valas, Head of Private Wealth Management® and Executive Services, Fidelity Investments, specializes in financial planning for workplace executives, entrepreneurs and business owners, and their families. Prior to her current position, Karla worked at Fidelity Charitable®, first serving as managing director of the Advanced Planning Group then assuming the role of senior vice president and head of fundraising and distribution. Valas' expertise as a financial advisor to both corporate executives and national nonprofits will inform Healthier Generation's fundraising approach to prioritize prospects whose philanthropic goals align with the organization's.

"Dr. Bauman and Ms. Valas embody Healthier Generation's forward-thinking approach to health equity and sustainability," said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at Healthier Generation. "I'm looking forward to working with the board, including its new members, to continue advancing our mission to ensure that every young person is healthy and ready to succeed."

Dr. Bauman and Ms. Valas join Healthier Generation at an exciting time amid organizational updates, new funding announcements, and milestone anniversaries. Next year, the organization will mark 20 years as a leader in advancing equitable whole child health in schools, homes, and communities across the country.

About Alliance for a Healthier Generation

Healthier Generation is a leading children's health organization that advances equitable whole child health. Driven by our passion to ensure that every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed, our work has reached over 31 million young people and 56,000 schools across the country. To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

