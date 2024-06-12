Alliance for Accessible Patient-Centered Testing (AAPT) Launches with Founding Members Molecular Testing Labs, Previon, and IHDLab

WASHINGTON , June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of the Alliance for Accessible Patient-Centered Testing (AAPT). With a mission to revolutionize patient testing by making it more accessible and centered around the patient's needs, AAPT is proud to announce its first members: Molecular Testing Labs, Previon, and IHDLab.

AAPT launched to improve access to diagnostic care with at-home and remote self-collected testing options.

AAPT is a collection of organizations dedicated to advancing access to healthcare through at-home or remote self-collected testing. Our aim is to reduce and remove geographic, financial, and stigma barriers to healthcare through at-home or remote self-collected testing.

Molecular Testing Labs is a leading diagnostic company that specializes in molecular and genetic testing, offering advanced solutions for patient care.

Previon is renowned for its patient communication and care management solutions, playing a crucial role in preventive health.

IHDLab provides cost-effective testing solutions and comprehensive support to enhance accessibility to affordable and quality healthcare for all.

The formation of AAPT is a response to the growing demand for patient-centric testing solutions in healthcare. By coming together, the founding members aim to lead the industry in establishing best practices, driving innovation, and ensuring that patient testing is both accessible and efficient.

Eric Strafel, CEO of Molecular Testing Labs, said, "This alliance is the formal launch of an effort to align stakeholders around innovative approaches to patient care, striving to develop industry standards that improve access to testing."

As AAPT continues to grow its membership, we are committed to innovating in patient care and strive to bring alignment across stakeholder groups. We invite other industry leaders and stakeholders to join the alliance and further its mission. With collective expertise and resources, AAPT is poised to make a significant impact in the realm of patient-centered testing.

For more information about the Alliance for Accessible Patient-Centered Testing, please visit www.accessibletesting.org or contact Kyle McGowan at [email protected].

