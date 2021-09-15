Alliance for Aging Research to Celebrate 35 Years of Commitment to Older Adults

Each year, the Alliance holds its Bipartisan Congressional Awards to honor individuals for their contributions to advance healthy aging. The awards also have a deeper purpose: to remind lawmakers of the nation's bipartisan commitment to support funding for medical research and access to quality care for all Americans as they age. Since 1986, the Alliance has guided efforts to substantially increase funding and focus for aging at the National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration; built influential coalitions to guide groundbreaking regulatory improvements for age-related diseases; and created award-winning, high-impact educational materials to improve the health and well-being of older adults and their family caregivers. This year, the virtual event will also serve as a celebration of the Alliance's 35 th anniversary.

"If you can imagine, aging—an experience most of us will hopefully face — was at the bottom of the list of priorities for medical research in 1986," said Sue Peschin, President and CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research. "The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of the Alliance's mission to the forefront like never before. This year's Heroes in Health honorees have shown tenacity, vision, and sheer courage in accomplishing so much, and serve as inspirations to us in every facet of our work. We are honored to consider them partners in helping people live longer, happier, and more vibrant lives. The Alliance is honored to recognize their accomplishments as we celebrate our 35th Anniversary."

This year, the Alliance is pleased to honor the following individuals at the 28th Annual Bipartisan Congressional Awards on September 21:

Claude Pepper Award for Advancing Healthy Aging: presented each year to a Democratic member of Congress who is leading the way for policies encouraging medical research, innovation, and care to benefit Americans as they grow older

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), United States Senate



Distinguished Public Service Award: presented each year to a Republican member of Congress who is leading the way for policies encouraging medical research, innovation, and care to benefit Americans as they grow older

Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY), U.S. House of Representatives

Silver Innovator Award: presented to an individual who anticipates and embraces the evolution of high-quality research aligned with the needs of older patients

Kizzmekia S. Corbett, Ph.D., Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Daniel Perry Founder's Award: presented to an individual or group that is helping to change the paradigm of how we view aging and well-being as we age

President Jonathan Nez and Jill Jim, Ph.D., MPH, M.D. accepting on behalf of the Navajo Nation

Perennial Hero Award: presented each year to honor an older individual who is actively contributing to create positive societal change and serves as a role model for people of all ages

Phyllis Greenberger, MSW, HealthyWomen

These prestigious honorees will be recognized at the virtual Annual Bipartisan Congressional Awards, Heroes in Health: An Event to Celebrate Meaning, Love, and Healthy Aging on Tuesday, September 21 from 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM ET. Individual registration for the event is free and can be completed here.

