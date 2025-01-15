Alliance for Building Better Medicine Partners Secure $3.94 Million Federal Grant to Strengthen Richmond-Petersburg Region's Pharma and Biotech Workforce and Talent System

RICHMOND, Va. and PETERSBURG, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of Alliance-member organization J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College (Reynolds), the Alliance for Building Better Medicine has secured a landmark $3.94 million federal grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration's (EDA) Good Jobs Challenge Award. The funding will support the Richmond-Petersburg Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (APM) Workforce Initiative. This transformative project, led by Reynolds Community College and the Community College Workforce Alliance (CCWA), the shared workforce division of Reynolds and Brightpoint Community Colleges (BCC), and industry leaders including Civica, Phlow, DCLS, and Haleon, will equip 228 individuals for good-paying technician-level jobs in the APM and biotechnology sectors.

This initiative supports national priorities to reshore pharmaceutical manufacturing, strengthen the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain, and address critical drug shortages. It will also advance the region's work as a U.S. Economic Development Administration designated Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Tech Hub.

Key features of the Good Jobs Challenge initiative include:

Workforce Sectoral Partnership Intermediary: Establishing a backbone organization to coordinate leadership and planning activities across key partners.

Establishing a backbone organization to coordinate leadership and planning activities across key partners. Labor Market Intelligence (LMI): Leveraging labor market insights to guide recruitment, training, and job placement strategies.

Leveraging labor market insights to guide recruitment, training, and job placement strategies. Comprehensive Training and Education: Delivering two associate degrees, a career studies certificate, and three non-credit credential-bearing programs, alongside hands-on internships and on-the-job training opportunities.

Delivering two associate degrees, a career studies certificate, and three non-credit credential-bearing programs, alongside hands-on internships and on-the-job training opportunities. Equity-Focused Recruitment: Prioritizing underserved populations such as low-income individuals, women, minorities, and veterans, providing wraparound support services, including tuition assistance, childcare, housing, transportation, and access to a mobile training lab.

This initiative, supported by a total $6.58 million investment, aligns with national priorities to reshore pharmaceutical manufacturing, strengthen the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain, and address critical drug shortages. With Richmond and Petersburg as service areas, this initiative is set to transform the region's economic landscape and enhance access to high-quality careers in distressed communities.

Building a Vision for Growth

"This award is another point of validation for what we set out to do at the beginning of my administration: to make Petersburg a worldwide destination for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "It also builds on our ongoing investment of $17.5 million in this budget, focused on ramping up our workforce development infrastructure in the Petersburg area. Capital, innovation, and a best-in-class workforce are all coming together in Richmond-Petersburg and I couldn't be prouder."

"This achievement is the culmination of a shared vision brought to life through collaboration," said John Milton-Benoit, CEO and President of CCAM, Alliance-member and the Coalition's APM Tech Hub Lead Entity. "With the leadership and tenacious work of our Alliance Workforce Working Group, led by Reynolds Community College and CCWA, in partnership with our APM Tech Hub Regional Innovation Officer, Dr. Joy Polefrone, this team has worked tirelessly to build from our shared vision as a globally competitive APM Tech Hub to secure the resources needed to make an end-to-end workforce and talent system a reality."

The initiative supports the ongoing work of the U.S. Economic Development Administration's designated Tech Hub in Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, which focuses on reshoring critical medicine production. This effort builds on more than four years of work by the Alliance for Building Better Medicine, which has led to the investment of over $1 billion in total funding to the region to advance and improve the U.S. medicine supply chain while also transforming the pharmaceutical industry.

Strengthening Partnerships for the Future

"The Alliance continues to grow stronger, and this grant is proof of our commitment to building better medicines and fostering collaboration among industry, education, and community partners," said Robby Demeria, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Phlow Corp. and Chair of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine. "As a founding member and industry partner in the Alliance, our team at Phlow has witnessed the thoughtful development of workforce and talent systems in the region – we've also been an integral part of their development. We're excited to continue that effort with our work through the Good Jobs Challenge Award."

Dr. Paula Pando, President of Reynolds Community College, the lead applicant, and awardee for this proposal, added, "This grant is a game-changer for our region, providing a powerful pathway for individuals to step into thriving careers while addressing a critical national need for a resilient pharmaceutical supply chain. At Reynolds, we're committed to ensuring this investment not only strengthens the regional economy but also transforms lives by opening doors to high-quality jobs and supporting the vibrant growth of our communities."

Elizabeth Creamer, Vice President of CCWA, the joint workforce development division of Reynolds and Brightpoint Community Colleges and lead of the team tapped to strengthen the workforce intermediary capabilities in the region through this effort shared, "From the initial envisioning of the cluster through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge and Tech Hub efforts, CCWA and Reynolds and Brightpoint community colleges have been instrumental in establishing the region's robust pharma workforce and talent system. This grant strengthens our leadership as an intermediary driving sectoral partnerships for a thriving pharmaceutical cluster, positioning us to build pathways to careers for our community, especially for localities most historically distressed."

A Regional and Community Impact

City of Richmond Mayor Dr. Danny Avula emphasized the importance of investments to support the region's growing biotechnology sector: "It is vital that we focus on strengthening our medicine supply chain to help address shortages and increase availability. As a pediatrician and public health physician with experience in pandemic response, I have an acute appreciation for the importance of access to essential treatment and medicine. That's why this grant funding announcement from the Alliance for Building Better Medicine is such welcome news from a health care perspective, as well as a workforce development and economic growth opportunity."

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham echoed this sentiment, stating, "Petersburg stands at the forefront of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region, with three state-of-the-art pharmaceutical companies located in our city," said Mayor Sam Parham. "A well-trained workforce is foundational to the pharmaceutical campus's continued success. We look forward to the workforce development programs this initiative will bring to Petersburg, empowering our residents and strengthening the city's ability to attract more pharmaceutical companies and supply chain industries."

Industry Excitement

Ned McCoy, President and CEO of Civica, shared the industry perspective: "Virginia's exceptional talent and workforce development programs set a high standard for the nation. Strong regional partnerships have enhanced our ability to hire and train new employees at our Petersburg facility, more than 140 in 2024, with plans to hire at the same levels in 2025. This project further enhances Civica's ability to deliver on our mission to ensure essential, quality generic medicines are accessible both regionally and nationally."

For more information about the Alliance for Building Better Medicine, Reynolds Community College and the Richmond-Petersburg Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Workforce Initiative, visit buildingbettermedicine.com.

SOURCE Alliance for Building Better Medicine