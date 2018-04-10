Alliance for Business Leadership Names Beth Andrix Monaghan As Board Chair

BOSTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Business Leadership (ABL) today announced that it has named Beth Andrix Monaghan as board chair. As the CEO and co-founder of award-winning, integrated PR agency InkHouse, Beth's mission is to work with organizations that seek to create meaningful impact and change in the worlds in which they operate.

"The voice of the business community has never been more critical when it comes to civic engagement and meaningful change," said Beth. "Businesses have the power and responsibility in these tumultuous times to demonstrate that what's good for humanity is good for business. The Alliance is dedicated to bringing the progressive business community together so we can amplify our voices and find new ways to work together to solve big problems facing our Commonwealth and our country -- from transportation, to diversity, housing, technology education and the environment."

Beth succeeds venture capitalist and Alliance Chair and Co-founder Jeff Bussgang who will continue to serve on the Alliance's Executive Committee as the immediate past chair. "We created ABL to galvanize and harness business leaders dedicated to tackling economic inequality and social mobility," said Jeff. "We know that making progress on these issues is critical to the long-term success and prosperity of the Commonwealth. Beth is well-positioned to continue to lead in these areas as a successful CEO who is a passionate advocate for change, equality and sustainability."

Beth's appointment marks an important differentiator for the organization. ABL, with President Jesse Mermell, becomes one of three business organizations in Boston in which women occupy leadership roles. The others include the New England Venture Capital Association and the Kendall Square Association.

"I'm proud to have Beth in this leadership role," said Jesse. "Since she joined this organization in 2016, I have been continually impressed and moved by her commitment to the kind of change that creates equal opportunities for others. Every day, ABL works to make the case that lifting everyone up is good for business and good for the economy. Beth has been a vital part of moving those issues forward, particularly paid leave and equal pay legislative efforts in the state."

In addition, the organization's officers are:

Chair – Beth Monaghan

Vice Chair – Joshua Boger

Vice Chair – David Belluck

Vice Chair – Andrea Silbert

Secretary – Beverly Armstrong

Treasurer – David Gasson

The Alliance for Business Leadership, founded in 2007, is a coalition of progressive business leaders united in the belief that social responsibility and sustainable economic growth go hand-in-hand.

