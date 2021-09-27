Alliance for Consumers Shines Light on Shady Dealings of Trial Lawyers and State Attorneys General Partnerships

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance for Consumers puts trial lawyers on notice. Alliance for Consumers found that trial lawyers are leveraging partnerships with state governments to line their pockets and fund left-wing political agendas, while leaving consumers out in the cold. The law firm Motley Rice has become the poster child of this sort of relationship, with Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings showing $2.6 million in donations that almost all favor Democrat campaigns and progressive platforms over the last four years.

"What we are seeing across the country, is state governments and attorneys general (AG) do not have a plan in place to protect consumers, and trial lawyers are exploiting this by approaching these AGs under the guise of consumer protections, but really, they are pushing their own radical, left-wing agenda and serving their interests, not the consumers," said O.H. Skinner, Executive Director of Alliance for Consumers.

Alliance for Consumers' research shows trial law firms like Motley Rice, Morgan & Morgan, Hagens Berman, and Cohen Milstein have deep ties to left-wing, progressive causes and funnel millions of dollars to support them, in part by recycling money that they earn from lucrative state contracts. Despite this ideological, activist bent, both Democrat and Republican AGs continue to use the same small group of firms, signing onto flawed contracts that lack basic ethics protections that feed this political activism while leaving consumers with far less than they deserve.

"At Alliance for Consumers, we are focused on ensuring the consumer is not the loser in this left-wing political machine," said Skinner. "Our mission is to keep the consumer at the forefront and ensure decisions made by state governments and AGs benefit consumers, and not politicians and aggressive political-ideological law firms. Being able to shine a light on this nefarious practice by trial lawyers is the first step in putting the consumer first."

