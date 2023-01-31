Alliance for Energy Efficiency Announces 100% Rebate LED Program for PG&E Commercial Customers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial buildings served by Pacific Gas & Electric can now receive LED lights to replace inefficient lighting with rebates covering 100% of the cost – including installation. The new program provided by the Alliance for Energy Efficiency includes all types of LED lighting, for both interior and exterior areas.

Replacing older-generation lighting with LEDs delivers energy savings up to 80%. In addition to energy savings, long-life LEDs virtually eliminate lighting maintenance cost and demand on staff for many years.

The first step is to provide a copy of an electric bill to determine if a building is eligible for the program.

To qualify for the program, a company must have occupied the space for at least 12 months. For qualified buildings, the Alliance conducts a no-cost facility audit followed by an Opportunity Report of a lighting upgrade and the resultant energy savings. Installation is then completed, and meter readings are taken quarterly for one year to document energy savings.

Further information is available from the Alliance for Energy Efficiency, whose management has guided buildings to maximize energy savings and rebate opportunities since 1976.

