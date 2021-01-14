Alliance for industrial 3D LiDAR sensors: Ibeo and SICK bring stimulus to the industrial sector with new 3D solid-state LiDAR sensor

HAMBURG/WALDKIRCH, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A technology partnership between Hamburg-based automotive LiDAR specialist Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH and SICK AG has resulted in a 3D solid-state LiDAR sensor for industrial applications. The technology, developed by Ibeo to automotive standards, is based on a new photon laser measurement technique and is entirely free of moving parts. An additional, camera-like reference image adds a 'fourth dimension' to the measurement provided by the sensor.

The market for autonomous and semi-autonomous systems in an industrial context is predicted to grow at above-average rates. There is particular demand here for tough, ever-smaller and above all cost-efficient sensor solutions. The new solid-state technology from Ibeo works entirely without moving parts and features a compact form factor, thereby offering decisive advantages for mobile applications.

Now Ibeo and SICK have announced a technology partnership to develop a 3D LiDAR sensor based on this innovative solid-state technology from the automotive sector, for industrial applications. In this partnership, Ibeo is providing its ibeoNEXT measurement core. SICK will develop the system design and the application software for a new industrial LiDAR sensor so that industrial applications can be created to meet customer requirements.

To view the full release details, visit: www.bit.ly/sickibeo.

SOURCE Ibeo Automotive Systems

Related Links

https://www.ibeo-as.com

