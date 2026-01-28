Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure Appoints Two New Board Members

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure (Aii), an independent non-partisan think tank focused on advancing innovation across the nation's infrastructure systems, today announced the appointment of Sean Joyce and retired Major General Jami Shawley to its Board of Directors. Together, they bring more than five decades of senior leadership experience across Capitol Hill, national security, military command, and policy environments.

The appointments further strengthen Aii's Board of Directors and reinforces the organization's non-partisan focus on rigorous analysis and practical problem-solving.

Sean Joyce is the founder of Atlas Crossing, a public affairs firm established on Capitol Hill to develop policy campaigns integrated with strategic communications and political engagement. Over the past 16 years, Joyce has advised organizations ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 50 companies, helping leaders navigate business, regulatory, and political landscapes. His experience includes senior staff on Capitol Hill, including leadership positions on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Jami Shawley retired as a Major General following a distinguished 33-year career in the United States Army. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, she was among the first cohort of women to fly armed and attack helicopters and held command and staff positions across the United States, Africa, the Pacific, and the Middle East. Her service included roles as Commanding General for U.S. Army Reserve Aviation and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, as well as Senior Director for Africa Policy and Director for Defense Policy on the White House National Security Council.

"Aii is deliberately positioned to focus on problem-solving rather than advocacy," said Brigham McCown, Chairman of Aii. "Our value lies in rigorous analysis, framing policy questions, and helping decision-makers evaluate tradeoffs. We do not engage in partisan disputes. Joyce and MG Shawley bring the judgment and experience needed to ensure Aii continues to engage constructively, credibly, and independently in shaping the national infrastructure conversation."

The appointments of Joyce and Maj. Gen. Shawley reinforce Aii's mission to support policymakers, industry leaders, and practitioners with objective analysis, issue framing, and practical insights to improve the safety, efficiency, and resilience of the nation's infrastructure.

About the Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure (Aii)

The Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure (Aii) is an independent, nonprofit think tank focused on advancing innovation across the nation's infrastructure systems. Aii produces objective research, analysis, and educational resources to help policymakers, industry leaders, and practitioners evaluate tradeoffs, improve decision-making, and strengthen the safety, efficiency, and resilience of critical infrastructure. Learn more at Aii.org.

