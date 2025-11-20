Alliance for Period Supplies Champions Bipartisan Legislation to Support Menstrual Equity

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Period Supplies strongly supports the bipartisan Good Samaritan Menstrual Products Act of 2025, introduced today by Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY-06) and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy (R-UT-02), to protect donors of period products from unwarranted liability lawsuits.

"We know that 2 in 5 people in the U.S. have struggled to afford the menstrual supplies they need. Unfortunately, the lack of legal protection has prevented companies from donating some trusted products, specifically tampons. That's why the Alliance for Period Supplies has championed and worked directly with legislators to draft this much needed reform," said Lacey Gero, chief of government relations for the Alliance for Period Supplies.

Litigation concerns particularly discourage manufacturers from donating tampons to period supply banks, thus making it difficult for individuals to access the menstrual products that work best for them. When surveyed about their period product preferences, 40 percent of menstruators receiving products from Alliance for Period Supplies period supply banks indicated a preference for tampons, with 10 percent of recipients preferring to use tampons exclusively, as documented in a study by Kelley E.C. Massengale, director of research and statistics at the Alliance for Period Supplies.

"Period poverty is an unthinkable challenge for far too many Americans," said Meng. "It impacts individuals' self-perception, mental health, educational opportunities, and economic well-being. It can also be detrimental to their physical health, as the risk of infections increase with use of substitutions, such as paper towels or toilet paper, or because of an inability to change products as frequently as recommended. Today, one in four teenagers and one in three adults report struggling to secure menstrual products. Every day costs are continuing to rise, and it is more important than ever that we ensure everyone who needs menstrual products can access them. My Good Samaritan Menstrual Products Act would help address this need by easing restrictions on charitable donations of these products. I'm proud to partner with the Alliance for Period Supplies as we continue the fight to end period poverty."

"Donating essential hygiene products is a meaningful way to support women and girls who rely on nonprofit partners," said Maloy. "This bill ensures donors can contribute openly and without legal risk, strengthening the network of help in our communities."

"The bottom line is that the need for period supplies is not being met in low-income communities, and that creates health risks and economic harm," said Gero. "This legislation will increase access at no cost to taxpayers. It's common sense."

The Alliance for Period Supplies calls on individuals and organizations to support this important legislation by clicking here to urge their member of Congress to sign on as a co-sponsor of the Good Samaritan Menstrual Products Act.

About Alliance for Period Supplies

The Alliance for Period Supplies is dedicated to eliminating period poverty and ensuring menstrual equity for all. It is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads a nationwide movement aimed at helping individuals and families who struggle to afford material basic needs. Launched in May 2018, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and supports the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization comprises more than 145 Allied Members that collect and redistribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities throughout the U.S. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook ( facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies ).

