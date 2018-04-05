Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies Launches ASOP Canada to Protect Canadians from Unsafe Medicine

The online sale of these unsafe medicines is a global issue that poses a significant risk to the health and safety of Canadians. With just a few clicks, Canadians are at risk of purchasing medicines that contain too much, too little, or no medicine at all from illegal online pharmacies.

Over the years, Health Canada has issued numerous advisories containing warnings about online drug sales.

"Canadians are not immune to the global threat posed by illegal online drug sellers. These criminals know no borders," said Libby Baney, Executive Director of ASOP Global. "That is why it is important to have ASOP Canada's engagement with Canada's pharmacy, healthcare, patient, and government stakeholders to protect Canadians and patients worldwide."

"The Canadian Pharmacists Association is concerned about the emergence of dangerous online sites that allow Canadians to access medicine without a prescription, especially in the wake of Canada's opioid crisis," said Phil Emberley, Director of Practice Advancement and Research at the Canadian Pharmacists Association. "As a founding member, CPhA looks forward to working with ASOP Canada to educate Canadians on the safest ways to access their medicine."

ASOP Canada's founding members include: Shoppers Drug Mart; Loblaw Pharmacy; Rexall; McKesson Canada; GS1 Canada; Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada; Canadian Pharmacists Association; and Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association. Others are encouraged to join.

"While Canadians depend on their local pharmacies for their own health and wellbeing, illegal online sites place Canadians in harm's way by selling counterfeit, untested and unapproved products," said Justin Bates, CEO of Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada. "Together with ASOP Canada, we are committed to ensuring Canadians continue to access the highest quality care, products and services through pharmacy channels when and where they need it."

The Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to combatting illegal online pharmacies and unsafe medicines to make the Internet safe for consumers worldwide through advocacy, research and education.

