Alliance for Women in Media Announces Radio Legend Delilah as Inaugural Recipient of the Gracies Icon Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) is proud to announce radio legend Delilah will be honored with the inaugural Gracies Icon Award at the 2023 Gracies Leadership Awards. Delilah, often referred to as the "Oprah of Radio," will be celebrated for her outstanding contributions to the world of radio and her unwavering commitment to uplifting and empowering listeners.

"We are thrilled to present the first-ever Gracies Icon Award to Delilah," said Becky Brooks, President of the Alliance for Women in Media. "Delilah's remarkable career in broadcasting has been a source inspiration and empowerment for countless women in the industry. Her commitment to connecting with her audience through the airwaves is truly exceptional. Delilah embodies the spirit of the Gracie Awards, and we are honored to celebrate her achievements at this year's event."

With a career spanning over three decades, Delilah has captured the hearts of millions with her soothing voice, open heart, and love for music. She currently holds the title of the most-listened-to woman on radio in the United States.

Delilah's career has garnered numerous accolades, including her induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016 and the prestigious National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2017. Her induction into the NAB Broadcast Hall of Fame was a historic moment, marking the first time in 35 years that a woman received such a distinction. Delilah also earned a coveted Marconi Award for "Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year" from the NAB in 2016. Furthermore, she is a regular recipient of the "Most Influential Women in Radio" honor by Radio Ink and previously received the "Outstanding Host Entertainment/Information" award at the Alliance for Women in Media's 37th Annual Gracie Awards Gala.

Delilah's unique blend of storytelling, empathetic listening, and encouragement, all accompanied by adult contemporary music, has made her a top-ranked radio host with both female and male listeners in cities across the nation. She has described her show as a "safety zone where listeners take off their armor, slip into a 'Mr. Rogers' cardigan, sit around the electronic hearth, and share their secrets."

In addition to her illustrious on-air radio career, Delilah is an author and also a radio station owner, purchasing the radio station that provided her with her broadcasting start at age 14, KDUN AM in Reedsport, Oregon, in 2021.The station was bankrupt at the time of her purchase, providing her an opportunity to restore the only local market media resource to the community.

Beyond her work in radio and writing, Delilah's dedication to improving the lives of children is truly remarkable. As a mother of 15 children, 12 of whom she adopted, she founded the Point Hope foundation in 2004 as a voice for forgotten children worldwide.

The Gracies Icon Award celebrates Delilah's outstanding career, dedication to her listeners, and her relentless commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others. AWM is proud to honor her at the Gracies Leadership Awards on November 13 at Tribeca 360° in New York City, alongside previously announced honorees, Rebekah Dopp, Rosalyn Durant, Suzanne Grimes, Rashida Jones, Susan Larkin, Lori Locke, and Kay Olin.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and educates women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

