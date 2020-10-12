Alliance for Women in Media Foundation & ESPN Launch Scholarship

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) and ESPN are pleased to announce a new joint student scholarship. The mission of this partnership is to provide Black women a path into careers in sports media by assisting one female undergraduate student and one female graduate student in the United States, pursuing careers in sports media.

"It has been wonderful to collaborate with ESPN to conceptualize this scholarship," said Becky Brooks, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Executive Director. "Through this strong partnership, we're proud to continue our work in pursuing greater diversity in the sports journalism work force."

"Diversity and inclusion is ESPN's #1 focus, and we want to support and create concrete ways to grow the pipeline of Black talent in the sports industry," said Katina Arnold, Vice President, Corporate Communications at ESPN and Alliance for Women in Media Board Member. "The ESPN and AWMF scholarship is the perfect way to fulfill ESPN's mission of supporting Black and African-American women pursuing careers in media."

The selection of the student winners will be based on applicants developing an essay of 750 to 1,000 words, highlighting the importance of Black women in sports media.

Scholarship applications are due on November 20, 2020. AWMF and ESPN will select one upperclassman Black female undergraduate student winner and one Black female graduate student to receive the scholarships payable to each winning student's educational institution. Each winner will also receive one complimentary ticket to the Gracie Awards Luncheon in New York City in June 2021. Learn more and apply on the AWMF website.

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, honoring exemplary programming created by, for or about women and individual achievement. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook. For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.

About ESPN: ESPN, the world's leading sports entertainment enterprise, features more than 50 assets – nine U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

