Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Announces Deborah Roberts as Host for the 49th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon

Suzyn Waldman, Longtime Yankees Sports Announcer to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) leadership announces Deborah Roberts, Senior National Affairs Correspondent for ABC News and Co-Anchor of "20/20," will host the 49th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 18, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

AWMF is also proud to honor Suzyn Waldman, pioneering Yankees sports announcer with the Gracies Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to sports broadcasting for over four decades, notably as one of the first women to cover Major League Baseball. Her dedication and pioneering spirit have paved the way for many women in AWFsports media.

Roberts, a veteran journalist, has traveled the globe covering pivotal events and has earned numerous accolades for her in-depth reporting. Among her honors, she received a Peabody Award for the "20/20" special "Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor" and multiple Emmy® Awards for her coverage of significant international and national events, including the AIDS crisis in Africa and maternal mortality in Bangladesh. Additionally, Roberts is a familiar face on "Good Morning America" and "The View," where she serves as a substitute anchor and guest co-host, respectively. Beyond her on-screen achievements, Roberts is an accomplished author. Her New York Times bestseller, "Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life," and the co-authored book with her husband, Al Roker, "Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom for Modern Times," have both resonated with readers.

"We are honored to have Deborah Roberts, an exemplary journalist and storyteller, host this year's Gracies Luncheon. Her illustrious career and dedication to impactful reporting epitomize the values we celebrate at the Gracie Awards," said Becky Brooks, President of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. Additionally, we are honored to recognize Suzyn Waldman's pioneering contributions to the industry with the Gracies Lifetime Achievement Award. This event promises to be a memorable celebration of talent and achievement in media."

The Gracie Awards Luncheon, a cornerstone event of the Gracie Awards, celebrates the exceptional contributions of women in media and will touch on this year's theme of "Feminine Strength, both Large and Small," highlighting incredible achievements of women who have documented and narrated critical moments in local communities, providing a platform for student winners whose inspiring content signals a bright future for the media industry.

Thank you to our sponsors: Audacy, Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Graham Media Group, Hallmark Media, Hearst Television, Katz Media Group, NCTA: The Internet & Television Association, Red Apple Media & WABC Radio, American Urban Radio Network, Beasley Media Group, Cumulus Media, Hofstra University, iHeartMedia, and Townsquare.

The National Gracie Award honorees were recognized at the Gracies Gala, May 21, at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. A full list of winners may be found on the Alliance for Women in Media website. For more information about the 2024 Gracies Luncheon or to secure tickets, please visit HERE.

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which advances women in media through educational programs and scholarships. The Gracie Awards honors exemplary programming and individual talent created by, for, and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Internet & Television Association and other organizations philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow us on X (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media Foundation