Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Announces Gracies Day of Giving

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) is proud to announce the inaugural Gracies Day of Giving on July 26, in honor of the late Gracie Allen's birthday. This special day is dedicated to raising funds that directly impact the foundation's mission of creating positive change in media by producing educational programs, recognition events and scholarships that benefit students pursuing careers in media.

Gracies Day of Giving provides an opportunity for longtime and new donors to give one-time donations and make a lasting difference in the lives of aspiring female media professionals. Funds raised on this day will enable the AWMF to continue its tradition of students participating in the Gracies Leadership Awards Fellowship program and attending the event.

"We are thrilled to launch the Gracies Day of Giving as a way to honor Gracie Allen's legacy and support the next generation of women in media, especially as we begin planning for the 50th anniversary of the Gracie Awards" said Becky Brooks, President of AWMF. "Generous donations will allow us to continue offering vital resources and opportunities to young women who are poised to make significant contributions to the media industry."

The Gracies Leadership Awards, set to take place on November 19 at Tribeca 360° in New York City, celebrate the profound influence women have made in the media industry, while also inspiring and empowering the female leaders present. Through the funds raised on Gracies Day of Giving, AWMF will be able to provide students with networking and educational opportunities by connecting with industry trailblazers.

How to Participate:

Date: July 26, 2024

How to Donate: Visit AWMF's donation page to make your one-time contribution or donate via Venmo @AWM-Foundation

Every donation, no matter the size, makes a significant difference in advancing all women in media. Join us on July 26 to celebrate Gracie Allen's legacy and support the future of women in media.

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF): In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The AWMF supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities and scholarships to benefit the public and media industry. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, honoring exemplary programming created by, for or about women and individual achievement. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Instagram, X , LinkedIn and Facebook. For more information visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media Foundation