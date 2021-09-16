Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Announces Host, Performers, New Date and Format For The 46th Annual Gracie Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWM) announced the 46th Annual Gracie Awards program will now take place virtually on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET/PT. Hosted by actress and comedian Lauren Ash, the annual gala will feature performances by GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel and GRAMMY award-winning American Gospel Singer CeCe Winans, honoring this year's award winner's whose work continues to influence and further the achievements of all women in media.

This year's awards coincide with AWM's 70th anniversary, which includes the launch of a VOICES OF COURAGE digital tapestry , a commemorative logo and a social media campaign using #VoicesOfCourage and #70YearsOfCourage. Since its inception in 1951, AWM, originally known as American Women in Radio and Television (AWRT), has been committed to inspiring, educating, celebrating accomplishments and expanding networks of women across all segments of media.

"Lauren's comedic spirit and incredibly talented performers will create a Gracies to remember...and worthy of our 70th anniversary celebration," said Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. "We will inspire and entertain our friends, fans, and followers with this year's virtual event, and look forward to raising a glass together, in person next year to celebrate the accomplishments of women in media."

In the sixth consecutive year as Executive Producer, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunities for future generations.

Tune-in on Tuesday, October 5 at 7:00 ET/PT at @AllWomenInMedia on Facebook .

Sponsors of the Gracie Awards include Crown Media, Ziploc ®, CNN, Apple Music, FOX Sports, Premiere Networks, Katz Media Group, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association, Meruelo Media, Beasley Media Group, Marketplace and TEGNA.

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public, and allied fields. In addition to giving $20,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces the nationally acclaimed recognition program - the Gracie Awards which honors exemplary programming created by, for, and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Cable and Telecommunications Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia) and Facebook .

