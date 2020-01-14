Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Extends Deadline for the 2020 Gracie Award Entries

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has announced that the final deadline to submit entries for the 45th Annual Gracie Awards has been extended until January 23, 2020. The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, celebrate programming and individual achievement by, for and about women in television, radio and interactive media. Submissions from all facets of media are encouraged. AWMF is also pleased to announce Ziploc® Brand as the Diamond Sponsor of the 2020 Gracies Gala.

The women featured and honored at The Gracie Awards are the same hard-working, busy women Ziploc® brand helps to stay organized. With the launch of the fashionable Ziploc® Accessory Bags, busy women have the perfect solution to stay organized while on the go, with versatile designs, durable material and multiple sizes. As a trusted brand among women, Ziploc® brand is excited to partner with the 2020 Gracies Gala to celebrate women in media.

The Alliance for Women in Media is also proud to partner with its newest Honorary Trustee, Jinny Laderer, Co-founder & CEO, vCreative. Laderer joins Jason Bailey, Sun Broadcast Group, Catherine Frymark, Discovery Communications, and Mark Gray, Katz Radio Group, as 2020 Honorary Trustees.

"Each year, the Gracie Awards turn the spotlight on the best and brightest in all segments of the media industry, on and off the screen, by recognizing groundbreakers in radio, television and interactive media," says Becky Brooks, AWM/F executive director. "As our biggest fundraiser of the year, the Gracies enables the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation to deliver on its promise of furthering the connection, education and recognition of women in media. All of this is made possible by our amazing sponsors like Ziploc® brand and our Honorary Trustees."

The 2020 Gracie Awards entry eligibility air dates are from January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019. Entry details, including pricing and updated categories, can be viewed at https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/call-for-entries/.

The 45th Annual Gracie Awards Gala will be held on May 19, 2020, at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, A Four Seasons Hotel and the Gracie Awards Luncheon will be held on June 24, 2020, in New York City at Cipriani 42nd Street. To learn more, visit https://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/.

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, a gala that honors exemplary programming created by, for or about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook. For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

Related Links

http://allwomeninmedia.org

