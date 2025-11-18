Alliance for Women in Media Honors Eight Exceptional Female Leaders at the Gracies Leadership Awards

Photos from the event can be found here.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) honored eight distinguished leaders at the Gracies Leadership Awards, held Tuesday, November 18, at Tribeca 360° in New York City. The event recognized women whose vision, leadership, and achievements continue to shape and strengthen media across news and entertainment.

Gracies Leadership Award Honorees and the AMW Board of Directors

The luncheon also featured a special fireside chat with Gracies Icon Award recipient Katie Couric, co-founder of Katie Couric Media, moderated by NBC's TODAY Co-Anchor Sheinelle Jones. The two engaged in a powerful, personal conversation that reflected on Katie's early days in media, including her very first moments on live television—along with the stories that have shaped her career, her ongoing advocacy for cancer research, and her belief in leading with resilience in today's rapidly evolving media landscape.

Reflecting on the role of confidence and mentorship in her journey, Katie shared, "If you don't have someone who is your mentor, saying that they really believe in you, you have to believe in yourself…and I did that time and time again in the early stages of my career."

Highlights from the honoree acceptances included:

Michelle Duke , AWM Legacy Leadership Award recipient and President of the NAB Leadership Foundation and Chief Impact Officer at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), proclaimed, "When I look around this room — a room full of brilliant, determined, compassionate women — I see legacy everywhere. Legacies already formed. Legacies still becoming. Legacies just beginning to bloom."

, AWM Legacy Leadership Award recipient and President of the NAB Leadership Foundation and Chief Impact Officer at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), proclaimed, "When I look around this room — a room full of brilliant, determined, compassionate women — I see legacy everywhere. Legacies already formed. Legacies still becoming. Legacies just beginning to bloom." Rita Ferro, President of Global Advertising, The Walt Disney Company, expressed her gratitude for the award and explained why it meant so much to her by noting, "Today is not just about our individual achievement, but it's about the collective power of all the women in this room shaping the media and entertainment industry."

President of Global Advertising, The Walt Disney Company, expressed her gratitude for the award and explained why it meant so much to her by noting, "Today is not just about our individual achievement, but it's about the collective power of all the women in this room shaping the media and entertainment industry." Jenna Weiss-Berman, Head of Audio & Podcasts, Paper Kite Productions had the room filled with laughter and wittingly reflected on her career path, the women who have influenced her and how she ended up in a creative industry… in spite of different plans for her life, and noted "everything in my life that has happened, is because I took a risk."

had the room filled with laughter and wittingly reflected on her career path, the women who have influenced her and how she ended up in a creative industry… in spite of different plans for her life, and noted "everything in my life that has happened, is because I took a risk." Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy and News, BET Networks, humbly acknowledged, AWM is fueling a movement, followed by, "This is not a solo act, it's me standing on the shoulders of the women who came before me, and me trying every day to hold the ladder steady for the phenomenal women coming up behind me."

humbly acknowledged, AWM is fueling a movement, followed by, "This is not a solo act, it's me standing on the shoulders of the women who came before me, and me trying every day to hold the ladder steady for the phenomenal women coming up behind me." Alissa Pollack, EVP, Global Music Marketing and Strategy, iHeartMedia, proudly expressed, "This honor isn't mine alone—it reflects the incredible community of women and colleagues who have supported, inspired, and strengthened me throughout my career. I'm proud to be part of an industry that amplifies voices and continues to make meaningful change."

proudly expressed, "This honor isn't mine alone—it reflects the incredible community of women and colleagues who have supported, inspired, and strengthened me throughout my career. I'm proud to be part of an industry that amplifies voices and continues to make meaningful change." Valari Dobson Staab , Chairman, NBCUniversal Local, stated, "As a leader, one of my greatest responsibilities is to support and help those around me. Being an example is great, but it's not enough. Sharing my time, my experiences, and my most honest feedback can make a real impact in a young adult's career."

, Chairman, NBCUniversal Local, stated, "As a leader, one of my greatest responsibilities is to support and help those around me. Being an example is great, but it's not enough. Sharing my time, my experiences, and my most honest feedback can make a real impact in a young adult's career." Martha Benyam, COO, Kino Lorber, reflected, "Stories in film and TV are windows – and mirrors. They allow us to see others, and ourselves. I am a first-generation American with parents from Eritrea, and growing up, film and TV gave me a window to learn about American culture, values, and the world around me. It helped shape who I am. But it wasn't a mirror. For much of my childhood, I rarely saw myself reflected on screen. I wanted so badly to feel seen—and that is why I'm so proud to work for a company that's changing that."

Becky Brooks, President of AWM, emphasized the importance of fostering the next generation of women in media: "As we look ahead to our 75th anniversary next year, our mission remains clear—to amplify women's voices, elevate their impact, and ensure their stories continue to inspire."

Katina Arnold, Chair of the AWM Board of Directors and Senior Vice President, Disney Advertising Communications, The Walt Disney Company, highlighted that the call for entries is now open for the AWM Foundation's largest annual fundraiser, the upcoming 51st Gracie Awards. She noted, "What makes the Gracies so powerful is that they celebrate every role that brings a story to life—journalists, actors, hosts, producers, showrunners, writers, and directors, both in front of and behind the camera and microphone. Each honoree reminds us of the impact media can have when women's voices are amplified."

The Gracies Leadership Awards would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor, The Walt Disney Company, as well as the American Urban Radio Networks(AURN), BET, Clear Channel Outdoor, Hallmark Media, Katz Media Group, Kino Lorber, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NBCUniversal, and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and Premiere Networks.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and inspires women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community – whether type of media, job or global location – that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media and entertainment. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media