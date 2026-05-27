Alliance Franchise Brands Appoints Danielle Scott as Chief Development Officer to Accelerate Franchise Growth

Franchise Industry Veteran to Lead Development Strategy Across Company's Multi-Brand Platform

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the franchising industry projected to surpass a record $920 billion in 2026, according to the International Franchise Association (IFA), Alliance Franchise Brands is strengthening its growth strategy with the appointment of Danielle Scott as Chief Development Officer. In this role, Scott will lead franchise development initiatives across the company's network of nearly 500 independently owned locations throughout North America.

Danielle Scott appointed to Chief Development Officer

Alliance Franchise Brands is the franchisor behind a portfolio of leading marketing, print, signage, and graphics communications brands, including Allegra Marketing Print Mail, Image360, and True Install.

Scott is a Certified Franchise Executive with more than 32 years of franchise development and operational leadership experience. She has led development teams for nationally recognized franchise brands including Patrice & Associates, Sylvan Learning, and Zippy Shell Moving & Storage. In her new role, Scott will oversee the Alliance Franchise Brands development team with a focus on enhancing processes, strengthening recruitment strategies, and driving sustainable system-wide growth.

"I've spent my career around franchise systems, and what stood out to me about Alliance Franchise Brands is that this company is not content with staying comfortable," said Scott. "There's a real appetite for growth here and a leadership team that's thinking bigger about what comes next. That's the kind of challenge I love. I'm excited to step into the CDO role, build on the momentum already happening across the portfolio, and help drive the next phase of expansion."

In addition to her role with Alliance Franchise Brands, Scott serves as CEO of ProBuild Solutions and is a partner with ZGrowth Partners, a firm focused on supporting the growth of emerging franchise concepts. This blend of franchise system leadership and hands-on business launch experience gives her a comprehensive perspective on what it takes to identify, support, and scale successful franchise operators.

"When you meet Danielle, you immediately recognize her passion for franchising and her drive to keep pushing brands forward," said Michael Marcantonio, CEO of Alliance Franchise Brands. "She brings a sharp understanding of development strategy, but more importantly, she understands the people behind the businesses and what it takes to help franchise systems grow the right way. We are riding a serious wave of momentum, and Danielle is exactly the kind of leader who can help guide our next phase of growth."

Alliance Franchise Brands supports a network of nearly 500 locations across the United States and Canada. The brand's portfolio includes brands such as Allegra Marketing Print Mail, Image360, Signs By Tomorrow, Signs Now, KKP, Insty-Prints, American Speedy Printing and True Install. Together, these locally owned Centers help businesses, nonprofits and organizations communicate more effectively through marketing strategy, printing, signage, graphics and visual communications solutions.

To learn more about Alliance Franchise Brands, the company's leadership team and available franchise opportunities, please visit alliancefranchisebrands.com.

About Alliance Franchise Brands

Alliance Franchise Brands LLC is the franchisor of nearly 500 locations in North America operating the company's brands: Allegra Marketing Print Mail, Image360, True Install, Signs By Tomorrow, Signs Now, KKP, Insty-Prints and American Speedy Printing. Through its portfolio of marketing, print, signage and visual communications brands, Alliance Franchise Brands supports businesses and organizations across the United States and Canada. The company and its brands have received recognition from leading industry publications including Franchise Times Top 400, Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame and FranServe's 'Fran-tastic Brands' list.

Media Contact: Ethan Gutstein, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Alliance Franchise Brands LLC