Alliance Franchise Brands LLC Acquires RSVP Publications

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Franchise Brands LLC, a world leader in marketing, print and graphic communications, announced the acquisition of RSVP Publications by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Allegra Holdings LLC.

RSVP Publications is a direct mail advertising company reaching over seven million homes in more than 70 U.S. metro markets.

RSVP Publications, based in Tampa, Fla., joins the Alliance Franchise Brands network of brands that include marketing and print providers Allegra Marketing Print Mail, Insty-Prints, KKP and American Speedy Printing, and sign and graphics providers Image360, Signs By Tomorrow and Signs Now.

For over 30 years, RSVP Publications has delivered on their proven concept of "Direct Mail to the Upscale" through luxury card packages. RSVP franchise members target higher-end businesses with residential advertising opportunities.

"We were delighted to find a business model that fits so well with our other brands," said Mike Marcantonio, CEO of Alliance Franchise Brands. "We think that there will be great synergies among our organizations."

Family-owned and operated, RSVP Publications was founded by Dave Tropf in 1985. "This is the right time and path for taking our franchise forward," said Tropf. "Being part of the Alliance Franchise Brands network opens up new avenues of support and growth for our franchise members, making them even stronger advertising partners in their markets."

Alliance Franchise Brands LLC, a world leader in marketing and visual communications, has grown to become a holding company for nine franchise concepts, linking more than 650 locations in North America.

Independently-owned and operated franchises provide national, regional and local businesses and organizations with a one-stop resource for technologically advanced and strategically sound solutions for their graphics communications needs under the Allegra Marketing Print Mail, American Speedy Printing, Image360, Insty-Prints, KKP, Signs By Tomorrow, Signs Now and Zippy Print brands. RSVP Publications is one of the largest direct mail advertising companies in the United States. Franchise locations deliver on the proven concept of "Direct Mail to the Upscale" through luxury card packages. To learn more, visit www.alliancefranchisebrands.com or call (800) 726-9050.

