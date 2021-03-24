Alliance Funding Group Issues $25.0 Million of Corporate Notes

TUSTIN, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Funding Group ("AFG"), one of the largest privately held equipment finance companies in the U.S., announced today the closing of a $25 million investment grade-rated corporate note financing. AFG intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction to support its on balance sheet growth and structured finance business.

"Since founding the Company 23 years ago, we have funded more than $2 billion to over 16,000 customer businesses across multiple economic cycles while continuing to expand almost entirely through our direct sales efforts," said Brij Patel, founder and President of AFG. "Today, we have over 120 experienced professionals dedicated to providing growth capital to our small and middle market clients. This financing will allow AFG to aggressively expand in the nearly $1 trillion equipment finance market across the U.S."

Brent Hall, Senior Vice President - Capital Markets, stated, "Along with our recently closed revolving credit facility, this capital properly positions AFG for our next stage of growth. We are very pleased with the support and positive endorsement we have received from our institutional investors and look forward to additional successful financings as we continue to scale our business."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the company's Exclusive Advisor and Placement Agent in connection with this transaction.

About Alliance Funding Group

Alliance Funding Group (AFG) was founded in 1998 and has grown to become one of the largest privately held equipment finance companies in the U.S. Having funded over $2 billion in equipment, AFG provides financing, leasing, and working capital to a wide variety of businesses across a defined spectrum of credit types. AFG currently operates out of its headquarters in Tustin, California, with offices in Los Angeles; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Tacoma, Washington. For more information, visit www.afg.com.

