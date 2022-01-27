Alliance Group, a leading national insurance marketing organization, announces series of promotions

"With Mark's help, we've developed a state-of-the-art Agent Portal this past year and Mark's promotion to CSO is going to help us continue to push the tools and systems we've developed for our agent and agency partners to the cutting edge from a technology standpoint," Duncan said. "I'm excited to see what Mark and his team can do with him in this new role".

Powell has previously headed up teams of up to 150 implementing technology solutions for Fortune 500 companies such as Cigna, Home Depot, Nationwide, and Blackstone Group, to name a few.

In another move, Boise, Idaho-based Steve Walther was tapped as the company's new VP of Sales and Distribution. Walther had previously held the title of National Training Director at Alliance Group.

"As Alliance Group grows, there's a need for someone to be focused exclusively on the tasks of finding ways to grow existing streams of business while developing new ones as well. Steve's experience in the industry has been a huge asset to us at Alliance Group for close to a decade now, and we're happy to see him step up into this new role for us," said Duncan.

Andrea Buffo was promoted to VP of Operations, a role that Duncan says she has really been fulfilling for some time now during her seven years with Alliance Group.

Of Buffo's move, Lee Duncan said, "I've always described Andrea as my right hand, and maybe my left as well. She possesses a keen eye for detail, and I've always appreciated her ability to organize and keep all the plates spinning for us on multiple fronts. This promotion will help us continue to keep all the tracks aligned as Alliance Group speeds toward our goal of $100 million of combined production by 2030."

To learn more please visit: https://www.AllianceGroupLife.com/

About Alliance Group:

Founded in 1998, Alliance Group is the nation's leading IMO in Living Benefits life insurance. With more than 4,500 independent agents nationally, Alliance Group is currently protecting over 130,000 American families with more than $28 billion of Living Benefits coverage.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Alliance Group