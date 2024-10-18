Alliance Group Launches CGL Alliance and Secures Insurance Intermediary License in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Group International Ltd is proud to announce the launch of its latest subsidiary, CGL Alliance GmbH, which has successfully secured its insurance intermediary license from the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce (Handelskammer Hamburg). This milestone marks a significant step in Alliance Group's expansion within the European insurance market.

CGL Alliance GmbH, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliance Group International Ltd, will act as a licensed insurance intermediary, offering comprehensive insurance solutions across Europe. This license enables the company to mediate insurance products in compliance with local regulations, further strengthening Alliance Group's global presence and commitment to providing high-quality financial and insurance services.

The supervisory authority for CGL Alliance GmbH's activities is the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, located at Adolphsplatz 1, 20457 Hamburg. This regulatory oversight ensures that CGL Alliance GmbH operates within the legal framework of Germany, guaranteeing clients the highest standards of professionalism and service.

Alliance Group Head of Legal, Licensing & Compliance, Richard Blackburn commented:

"The launch of CGL Alliance GmbH is a crucial development in our strategy to expand our services in Europe. With this new license, we are well-positioned to offer tailored insurance solutions to meet the growing needs of clients across the continent. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and the continued growth of the Alliance Group family."*

CGL Alliance GmbH will initially focus on providing specialized insurance intermediation services, with plans to broaden its offerings as the European market evolves.

Visit www.welcometoalliance.com for more information

