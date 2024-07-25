Alliance Group's Oscar Lievano Joins Georgia First Generation Foundation to Empower First-Generation Students

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Group proudly announces that its esteemed Spanish Marketing Expert, Oscar Lievano, has been appointed as the Marketing and Development Committee Chair on the Board of Directors of the Georgia First Generation Foundation. This appointment underscores Alliance Group and Oscar's commitment to community engagement and educational empowerment, especially for first-generation students.

Oscar Lievano

Mr. Lievano, a first-generation immigrant from Medellin, Colombia, brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by first-generation students. His journey mirrors the aspirations of many students who strive for academic success against all odds. At Alliance Group, Mr. Lievano has been pivotal in reaching out and supporting the Spanish-speaking community, and this new role further extends his impact.

The Georgia First Generation Foundation is dedicated to providing essential resources to high school students who are the first in their families to seek higher education. The founders themselves broke barriers in their educational journey, the Foundation offers strategic plans tailored for various college degrees, distinguishing it from other leadership programs.

Alliance Group is excited to support Oscar Lievano in this new endeavor and is committed to the Foundation's mission of nurturing trailblazers and building a supportive community for first-generation students. We believe in the transformative power of education and are proud to contribute to the development of future leaders.

For more information about the Georgia First Generation Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://www.georgiafirstgen.org/.

About Alliance Group:

As "The Living Benefits IMO," Alliance Group provides independent agents and agencies across the United States with superior marketing and training solutions. Since 1998, Alliance Group has been helping its partners spread awareness about Living Benefits life insurance, while also helping them solve their clients' puzzles regarding tax-free retirement, mortgage protection, small business planning, estate planning needs, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegrouplife.com/.

