Alliance Health Invests in ZeOmega's Powerful Artificial-Intelligence Solution: CareIntel

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Health is expanding its partnership with ZeOmega, the industry's leader in population health management (PHM) solutions, to include ZeOmega's CareIntel Solution Suite: a powerful and integrated collection of actionable intelligence for PHM. Utilizing this robust solution, Alliance will be able to identify members who can benefit from heightened member engagement and targeted care interventions while improving employee productivity, maximizing quality health measures, and automating compliance solutions. Alliance Health is a Managed Care Organization responsible for providing mental health, intellectual and developmental disability, and substance use/addiction services for Medicaid-eligible members across Wake, Durham, Johnston, and Cumberland counties in North Carolina.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps organizations like Alliance overcome challenges by leveraging an astounding volume of health data to analyze and predict member needs," says ZeOmega co-founder, President, Sadananda 'Sada' Babu Rai. "It allows payers to go beyond the status quo by anticipating and mitigating risk. Alliance will be able to use CareIntel to move seamlessly from insights to action, automatically triggering intelligent, customized care management workflows — all within the framework of CMS compliance."

CareIntel delivers end-to-end, sophisticated, and interpretable AI with rules-based workflow solutions and supervised machine learning methods. It was built on ZeOmega's vast foundational library of pre-staged data tables and foundational AI models, enabling an efficient deployment of data resources to develop custom AI models. Experts have integrated clinical, medical, and pharmacy claims — as well as social determinants of health data — into pre-staged data tables which work as a feature warehouse. This gives ZeOmega the capability to select and plug in various features into any AI model required for comprehensive and precise predictions at a much faster pace than traditional model development. For Alliance, this means their team will soon enjoy the benefit of having a custom-built, power-packed AI solution that meets their unique business needs.

"North Carolina Medicaid is undergoing a major transformation to support a fully integrated care model," says Joey Dorsett, SVP — Chief Information Officer for Alliance Health. "ZeOmega's CareIntel solution will allow our teams to transition from a behavioral health focus to a robust integrated care solution. CareIntel provides actionable insights at both the population and member level, allowing for a deeper understanding of the drivers and inputs that will allow Alliance to expand its human-centered care management capabilities."

ZeOmega is honored to help Alliance on their journey to improved care. Together, the organizations are challenging the way healthcare has always been delivered, working hard to shape a better, healthier future.

About Alliance Health

Alliance Health is the managed care organization for publicly funded behavioral healthcare services for the people of Durham, Wake, Cumberland and Johnston counties in North Carolina. Alliance works with a network of almost 2,200 private providers to serve the needs of 471,000 Medicaid-eligible and uninsured individuals within a total population of 1.8 million. Alliance operates an Access and Information Center available 24/7 at (800) 510-9132. Learn more at www.AllianceHealthPlan.org.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability.

