Alliance Laundry Systems Launches Laundry Management System for IPSO and Primus

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, reaffirmed its leadership position with the launch of WASH IT, a digital laundromat solution for IPSO and Primus products.

WASH IT gives vended laundry owners a variety of features and functionalities to make remotely operating their business easier and more efficient. The system provides user-friendly dashboards that offer real-time views of revenue, machine usage and a variety of other data points. Owners also can remote start washer-extractors and tumble dryers in the event of an issue, saving them a trip to the store to solve the customer problem.

"We believe Alliance's mission goes beyond manufacturing the best vended washers and dryers. We understand that laundromat equipment must now deliver more than just excellent laundry performance," said Christophe Sisternas, Alliance Laundry Systems vice president of marketing international. "Alliance Laundry Systems is dedicated to bringing key tools to the market that help owners maximize the convenience of the end user and make running the day-to-day operation easier."

One of the major advantages of the WASH IT system is its ease of installation and the fact that it can be configured on current IPSO and Primus machines with no need for immediate upgrade to new models. It also is compatible with most central payment systems and its connectivity can also enable owners to control cameras and lights. Ease extends to its operation, with at-a-glance reports of store activity. WASH IT is offered in a variety of languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Dutch, Polish and Czech.

WASH IT also comes with a customer app, which allows vended laundry customers to check machine availability, select their wash and dry cycles and pay for their cycles from their mobile device (iOS and Android).

To learn more about WASH IT or find a distributor in your area, visit https://ipso.alliancels.net/washit/ and https://primus.alliancels.net/washit/.

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver Leading Performance through our exceptional employees, unmatched quality and our commitment to innovation. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Please visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems

