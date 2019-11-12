Alliance Laundry Systems Offers Franchise Opportunity

RIPON, Wis., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, announced that its subsidiary, Speed Queen Laundry Franchise LLC is now offering Speed Queen-branded laundromat franchises in nearly all of the United States. The Speed Queen Laundromat Franchise is offered via select distributors and its internal sales team.

The comprehensive Speed Queen Laundromat package includes everything entrepreneurs need to open, operate and grow a vibrant, modern laundromat business. Franchisees will benefit from in-house financing, equipment selection and layout, Speed Queen-branded store design (including store fixtures) and signage, marketing playbook, training, business coaching and more.

"Nobody in this industry is better qualified and equipped to assist entrepreneurs in tapping into the $5 billion U.S. laundromat industry than Speed Queen," said Justin Tripp, president of Global Retail for Alliance Laundry Systems. "Our Speed Queen Laundromat franchises will leverage our industry-leading technology and collective experience, alongside of the brand awareness that Speed Queen has built over more than 110 years."

The laundromat industry continues to attract newcomers, due to its highly attractive 20 to 35 percent return on investment, great success rate and management ease…made even simpler with Speed Queen's advanced laundry management technology.

Management ease comes courtesy of Speed Queen Insights, which, when combined with Point of Sale (POS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools, provides a powerful suite of technology. In addition, a user-friendly customer mobile app, with payment system, and rewards program deliver an unparalleled customer experience.

Tripp said that the Speed Queen Laundromat franchise model elevates the vended laundry to new heights through a focus on the safest, cleanest and most customer-friendly environment, one that takes the chore out of the task.

"I really see us at the forefront of a movement," Tripp said. "Through our approach and Speed Queen's advanced technology, we are creating an environment that will serve as an example for the industry and spark additional efforts to raise the customer experience to new heights. That's truly exciting."

For more information about Speed Queen Laundromat franchising, visit franchise.speedqueen.com .

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Leading Performance

Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver Leading performance through our exceptional employees, unmatched quality and our commitment to innovation. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, reach and R&D investment. No competitor comes close. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and every essential support service necessary to keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers. At Alliance, we aim to bring you laundry peace of mind with an award-winning customer experience that's unrivalled in our industry.

For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

