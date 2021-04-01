Alliance Laundry Systems to Acquire Chicago-based Washburn Machinery, Inc.

RIPON, Wis., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, is acquiring the distribution assets of Washburn Machinery, Inc. and is expected to close on the purchase later this year. Based in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Washburn Machinery, which opened in 1948, provides industry-leading on-premises laundry solutions to a variety of businesses in Northern and Central Illinois, Northern Indiana and East Central and Southern Wisconsin markets.

The acquisition is Alliance's latest move in a strategy to bring exceptional service and factory support to expanding markets where there is an opportunity to partner with exceptional people.

"Alliance and Washburn coming together will accelerate our opportunities in this exciting market by leveraging the strengths of Washburn's sales and service teams with the backing of Alliance," said Rick Pyle, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Alliance Laundry Systems.

Jeff Fox, President of Washburn Machinery, will join Alliance in a leadership role. He will continue to oversee the business and drive growth initiatives as part of Alliance Laundry Systems.

"I believe this is a great opportunity for my dedicated team to grow and be a part of an exciting future," Fox said. "I look forward to introducing new and current customers to an even higher level of service."

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Leading Performance

Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver Leading performance through our exceptional employees, unmatched quality and our commitment to innovation. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, product range, reach and R&D investment. No competitor comes close. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and every essential support service necessary to keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers. At Alliance, we aim to bring you laundry peace of mind with an award-winning customer experience that's unrivalled in our industry.

