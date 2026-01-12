Alliance of Channel Women Announces 2026 Awards Program Honoring Contributions to Advancing Women in Tech Channels

"ACW's awards program highlights the strength of leadership and impact across the channel community," said ACW President Mel Kolinski, Senior Director of Sales and Partnerships at Ostra Security. "By recognizing female channel leaders, dedicated ACW members and our sponsor community, we honor the collective efforts that create profound, lasting progress for women in the channel."

Call for Nominations

Nominations for the 2026 Awards Program are open January 12 through February 27, 2026, for the following three ACW awards:

The ACW LEAD Award , ACW's flagship award, recognizes outstanding female channel leaders who embody courage, creativity, collaboration, connectivity and confidence in elevating growth in the channel community.

, ACW's flagship award, recognizes outstanding female channel leaders who embody courage, creativity, collaboration, connectivity and confidence in elevating growth in the channel community. The ACW EMPOWER Award acknowledges individuals nominated by their peers for their remarkable support and commitment to empowering women in their professional endeavors.

acknowledges individuals nominated by their peers for their remarkable support and commitment to empowering women in their professional endeavors. The ACW INSPIRE Award, in memory of ACW Member Carolee Cannata, celebrates women who inspire others through their kindness, warmth and empowerment.

Nominations are being accepted online at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/engage/acw-awards-program. See the website for applications and nominating criteria.

Volunteer & Sponsor Awards

ACW's awards program also includes two internal award categories that recognize critical contributors from within the organization:

The ACW IMPACT Awards recognize the contributions of ACW member volunteers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and enthusiasm during their tenure with ACW. Winners are nominated and selected by ACW Board Members and Committee Chairs.

recognize the contributions of ACW member volunteers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and enthusiasm during their tenure with ACW. Winners are nominated and selected by ACW Board Members and Committee Chairs. The ACW Sponsor Awards celebrate the power of partnership and sponsors' vital role in advancing ACW's mission to empower channel women. Sponsor award winners are determined by ACW Board Members.

"ACW's awards program continues to celebrate the many forms of leadership, advocacy and partnership that strengthen our community," said ACW Awards Committee Chair JoElla Aranda, Manager, National Channel Sales Support at Crown Castle. "By honoring outstanding women, members and sponsors, we highlight the individuals and organizations driving meaningful change for channel women. We can't wait to see this year's nominations!"

The 2026 ACW Awards winners will be announced at ACWConnect Live!, ACW's signature networking event, which brings together influential women and allies in the channel. ACWConnect Live! is set for 4-7 p.m., April 13, 2026, at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, held at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, in the Keynote Room.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect channel of the telecom and IT industry. ACW brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

SOURCE Alliance of Channel Women