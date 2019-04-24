Alliance of Comprehensive Planners Announces Featured Speakers, Plans for 2019 Annual Conference in San Diego

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance of Comprehensive Planners (ACP), a community of tax-focused financial planners who provide comprehensive planning strategies for their clients on a fee-only retainer basis, has announced the featured speakers and special plans for the 2019 ACP Annual Conference. This year's annual ACP conference will be held Nov. 12-15, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina in San Diego. Early bird registration rates (which expire Oct. 11, 2019) are in effect now. Participation is open to all interested financial professionals; one does not need to be an ACP member to attend.

Companies interested in sponsoring the ACP Annual Conference should contact Jill Colsch at jill@acplanners.org. The agenda is available here: https://2019.acplanners.org/home.

THREE KEYNOTE SPEAKERS WILL INSPIRE AND EDUCATE

Mitch Anthony, Best-selling Book Author and President, Advisor Insights Inc. is delivering his keynote presentation Delivering Value That Will Never be Undervalued. Anthony has been creating innovative discovery approaches for the advisor community for the past two decades. He is known for having created "Financial Life Planning" (2001), "Return on Life" (2005), and most recently, "Life-Centered Planning" (2017). A prolific author, Mitch's seminal books include StorySelling for Financial Advisors, The New Retirementality, and Your Clients for Life. Along with Steve Sanduski, he founded ROLAdvisor, a coaching community that is helping practices transform into Life-Centered Planning firms, and the Retirement Coaching Program , a program that equips advisors with the skills to help clients navigate modern retirement. Learn more about Mitch Anthony at https://www.mitchanthony.com/about.

Cheryl Holland, CFP®, President and Founder, Abacus Planning Group is delivering her keynote speech Client Service Experience: Moving from Great to Exceptional in Three Steps. Ms. Holland's firm is a fee-only financial planning and investment counsel firm that provides advice primarily to physicians, closely-held business owners, professionals and widows with a focus on the creation and preservation of wealth. Working with various professionals on the Abacus team generates thoughtful discussions and creative problem solving for a full spectrum of financial topics and personal goals. The insight gained from this process results in a customized financial and investment plan. Holland is known for her generosity in sharing her secrets to success with other fiduciary advisors; click here to hear a conversation she had with Michael Kitces. Learn more about Cheryl Holland at https://www.abacusplanninggroup.com/cheryl-r-holland.

Dr. Valerie Young, Internationally-Known Expert on Impostor Syndrome and Award-Winning Book Author is speaking on How to Feel as Bright as Your Clients Think You Are: Why Capable People Suffer from Impostor Syndrome and What to Do About It. Dr. Young is an internationally-known expert on impostor syndrome and author of award-winning book, The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women: Why Capable People Suffer from the Impostor Syndrome and How to Thrive in Spite of It (Crown Business/Random House), now available in five languages. Her career-related tips have been cited in these and dozens of other business and popular publications around the world and she's been interviewed on countless programs including the BBC, Minnesota Public Radio, and Yahoo Finance. Learn more about Valerie Young at https://impostorsyndrome.com/valerie-young

More information on the featured speakers is available here:

https://2019.acplanners.org/content/featured-speakers

­­­FOUR JOURNALISTS AND A PR PRO PROVIDE THE MAINSTAGE PANEL PRESENTATION

In this mainstage panel presentation, How to Work with the Media and Earn a Gold Star Every Time: Confessions and Advice from Four Top Journalists and a PR Pro, conference attendees will hear practical advice from the following individuals:

Marie Swift, Published Author / PR Pro

Marie Swift has coached hundreds of financial advisors on how to work with the media and earn a gold star every time. In this mainstage panel presentation, Swift will quiz four top journalists on what they like to see from their interview sources, how to come up with an effective pitch for a story, and ways you can endear or alienate them (perhaps without even knowing it). A prolific writer and respected consultant in the financial planning profession, Swift has appeared on NPR and numerous video interviews. Her quotes and articles have been published by Forbes, MarketWatch, Barron's and dozens of financial services trade publications. She profiles interesting people in the financial services industry on her blog, Best Practices in the Financial Services Industry.

Gail MarksJarvis, Book Author / Journalist

Gail MarksJarvis is a personal finance columnist and author. Her book Saving For Retirement (Without Living Like a Pauper or Winning the Lottery) provides common-sense advice aimed at helping individuals achieve financial security. MarksJarvis is one of the nation's most respected personal finance columnists. She has been named "Best Financial Columnist" by Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has received 17 other journalism awards for her work, including a National Clarion Award for human rights reporting. Her Chicago Tribune columns reached millions of readers in leading metropolitan newspapers throughout the U.S. She is currently writing for Reuters news service, where her articles have even greater reach. She also delivers advice on personal finance, investing, business and financial markets in speeches and on television and radio. She has been a reporter for National Public Radio's Marketplace, and has provided analysis on Talk of the Nation, Sound Money, public television, and ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates. In Chicago, MarksJarvis is heard regularly on CLTV and is a guest on WGN radio.

Lynn O'Shaughnessy, Book Author / Journalist

Lynn O'Shaughnessy, a nationally recognized college expert, who is a higher-ed journalist, speaker and educator. Her chief goal these days is to help families with teenagers become smart college shoppers as they search for schools. She is the author of an Amazon bestseller: The College Solutions: A Guide for Everyone Looking for the Right School at the Right Price. O'Shaughnessy writes about college at her own popular blog, The College Solution, which attracts roughly 1 million visitors a year. She also created a college-planning program for financial professionals for Horsesmouth, a New York firm that helps financial advisors become better at their jobs. A former Los Angeles Times reporter and a columnist for CBS Moneywatch and U.S. News & World Report., she has written and/or been interviewed about college issues for such national outlets as The New York Times, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Consumer Reports, National Public Radio, USA Today, Money Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Associated Press, MSN Money, Fox Business News and Reuters.

Bob Veres, Book Author / Journalist

Bob Veres is an entertaining futurist for the profession and author of The New Profession, as well as several other books. Veres is editor and publisher of the Inside Information interactive guide to trends and innovations in the profession, and contributing editor and columnist for Financial Planning magazine. As a journalist, he has won several national awards, including the Jesse H. Neal Award from the American Business Media group, considered the most prestigious editorial honor in the field of specialized journalism, and the Azbee Award of Excellence from the American Society of Business Press Editors. Over his 30-year career in the financial services world, he has worked as editor of Financial Planning magazine; as a contributing editor to the Journal of Financial Planning; as a columnist and editor-at-large of Investment Advisor magazine; and as editor of Morningstar's advisor web site: MorningstarAdvisor.com. In addition, he is a sought-out speaker for many of the planning world's most important professional conferences. He also co-produces the Insider's Forum conference for independent financial advisory firms.

Liz Weston, CFP®, Book Author / Journalist

Liz Weston is an award-winning personal finance columnist, speaker, commentator and author of several books about money. She earned the Certified Financial Planner® marks of distinction in 2016. She is currently writing for the personal finance site NerdWallet, and her question-and-answer column Money Talk appears in newspapers throughout the country, including the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune, Palm Beach Post, the Portland Oregonian and others. Her book, Your Credit Score, is a national best-seller now in its fifth edition. The New York Times called one of her other books, The 10 Commandments of Money: Survive and Thrive in the New Economy, a "wonderful basic personal finance book…supportive of people struggling to understand these topics and trying to make ends meet." You may have heard her on public radio. She contributes to American Public Media's Marketplace Money, and NPR's Talk of the Nation and All Things Considered. Weston has appeared on Dr. Phil, Today Show and NBC Nightly News, and was for several years a weekly commentator on CNBC's Power Lunch.

ACP MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS AND STRUCTURE

In 2018, the ACP announced new categories for joining this fiduciary network of tax-focused, retainer-based financial advisors. A helpful grid that shows costs and benefits for each ACP membership level is shown here: https://www.acplanners.org/acp/membership

"ACP members are innovators in retainer-based fee-only comprehensive financial planning," said ACP's executive director Joanne Warren. "Through the ACP Success Program™ our members acquire the knowledge and tools that they need to give holistic financial advice to people from all income levels and all walks of life. A financial planner's clients shouldn't ever have to wonder whether they are receiving a recommendation because it's best for them, or best for their advisor. Transformation takes place in the context of relationships, not transactions. Ongoing, active client participation and integration of the client's finances, goals, and values tends to produce the best outcomes."

The following white papers are available to help prospective members understand the core concepts and benefits of the ACP business model:

Retainer Model: The retainer model enables advisors to charge a fee that better reflects the value of all the services financial planning professionals provide. Download the Retainer paper here: https://www.acplanners.org/media/retainer-model

Tax Alpha: Financial planners are uniquely well situated to create value by playing an active role in clients' year-round tax planning. ACP's comprehensive tax-focused financial planning model benefits the client, tax preparer and financial advisor. Download the Tax Alpha paper here: https://www.acplanners.org/media/tax-alpha

Holistic Financial Plan: A holistic financial planning model, in which the advisor has hands-on involvement with all areas of the client's financial life, delivers real value to consumers. Download the Holistic Financial Plan paper here: https://www.acplanners.org/media/holistic-financial-plan

ACP MEMBERS FEATURED IN RECENT AUDIO INTERVIEWS

Kelly Adams , CFP®, Founder, Harbor Light Planning, was interviewed by Marie Swift for her Best Practices in the Financial Services Industry blog and audio interview series. Access the interview here:

https://www.impactcommunications.org/blog/kelly-adams-of-harbor-light-planning-on-using-the-acp-model-to-grow-your-advisory-practice

Kenneth Robinson , JD, CFP®, Senior Advisor, Practical Financial Planning, was interviewed by Michael Kitces for his Nerd's Eye View blog and audio interview series. Access the interview here:

https://www.kitces.com/blog/kenneth-robinson-practical-financial-planning-ohio-public-sector-employee-niche

In April 2019, the ACP will be launching its own podcast, Practical Wisdom From ACP Financial Advisors with host Ken Robinson. Follow @ACP_Planners for breaking news and announcements.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF COMPREHENSIVE PLANNERS (ACP)

The Alliance of Comprehensive Planners (ACP), is a community of tax-focused financial planners who provide comprehensive planning strategies for their clients on a fee-only retainer basis. ACP members are required to maintain the CFP® or CPA/PFS (or equivalent) designation, complete ACP's rigorous training program, and meet some of the highest continuing education requirements in the industry. To learn more about this fiduciary network or to find a certified ACP member, visit www.ACPlanners.org.

