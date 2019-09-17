Alliance of Comprehensive Planners Announces New Podcast Series

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance of Comprehensive Planners (ACP), a dynamic community of comprehensive, fee-only financial planners committed to working in their clients' best interest, announced a new podcast series: Practical Wisdom from ACP Financial Advisors (Practical Wisdom Podcast).

In 'Practical Wisdom from ACP Financial Advisors' certified ACP members share how they became successful, commission-free, retainer-based, tax-focused financial advisors.

In Practical Wisdom from ACP Financial Advisors, host Ken Robinson, CFP®, talks with certified ACP advisors as they share their stories of how they became successful, fee-only, comprehensive financial advisors. "Through these conversations, Practical Wisdom reveals the strategies, tips, and tools these advisors employed to get where they are today. Practical Wisdom also explores the common denominator among all of these advisors — the ACP methodology," said Robinson, who is a past member of the ACP Board of Directors. Robinson also served on the Ethics Committee for the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA), the nation's largest organization of fee-only, fiduciary financial professionals.

"ACP members are highly trained, fiduciary financial advisors who are legally and ethically bound to reduce conflicts of interest and work in the best interests of those they serve," said Robinson. "ACP advisors provide commission-free advice; their compensation is derived solely from the client, without third-party compensation or sales quotas. A tax-focused perspective is another differentiator; the ACP methodology provides the tools and resources that certified members use to optimize their clients' financial lives," added Robinson.

Here are the first five episodes from certified ACP members:

Episode 01 - From Tax Practice to Financial Planning

Bridget Sullivan Mermel, CFP®, CPA, Owner and Founder of Sullivan Mermel Fee-Only Financial Advisors in Chicago, shares her experience of making the transition from tax practitioner to fiduciary fee-only financial planner.

Episode 02 - Holistic Financial Planning

Kelly Adams, CFP®, EA, Owner of Harbor Light Planning in Novi, Michigan, discusses what it means to be a holistic financial planner, providing guidance on not only investments but also taxes, insurance and estate planning.

Episode 03 - Seven Core Concepts for Holistic Financial Planning

Bert Whitehead, JD, MBA, a pioneer in the financial planning community for over 30 years and the original ACP methodology creator who is today based in Birmingham, Michigan, shares seven core concepts holistic financial planners can apply to acknowledge the reality of what it's like to create a plan for a real, living person, instead of a financial institution.

Episode 04 - Leaving the World of Commissions

Meredith Briggs, CFP®, Co-Owner and Senior Advisor at Taconic Advisors in Saugerties, New York, shares her journey: from selling products in the name of financial advice, to her ideal quality of life as a partner in a fiduciary, fee-only practice that's dedicated to helping clients to really plan — and achieve — financial and life goals.

Episode 05 - The Profitable Lifestyle Practice

Troy Von Haefen, CFP®, Owner of Von Haefen Financial Management in Nashville, Tennessee, explains how he maintains the lifestyle he's chosen and still achieves the compensation that a professional financial advisor is worth and the high level of service his clients have come to expect.

The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and SoundCloud. Information about the podcast series is also available here on the ACP's newly redesigned website:

https://www.acplanners.org/media/podcasts.

2019 ACP ANNUAL CONFERENCE

This year's annual ACP conference will be held Nov. 12-15, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina in San Diego. Keynote speakers include Mitch Anthony, best-selling book author and President, Advisor Insights Inc.; Cheryl Holland, CFP®, President and Founder, Abacus Planning Group; and Dr. Valerie Young, an internationally known expert on impostor syndrome and an award-winning book author. In the mainstage panel presentation, How to Work with the Media and Earn a Gold Star Every Time: Confessions and Advice from Four Top Journalists and a PR Pro, conference attendees will hear practical advice from the following individuals: Gail MarksJarvis, Lynn O'Shaughnessy, Bob Veres, Liz Weston and Marie Swift. More information on these sessions is available here: https://2019.acplanners.org/content/speakers

Early bird registration rates (which expire Oct. 11, 2019) are in effect now. Participation is open to all interested financial professionals; one does not need to be an ACP member to attend. The agenda is available here: https://2019.acplanners.org/agenda2019.

To register for the 2019 ACP Annual Conference in San Diego, click here: https://bit.ly/2XxKJfv.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF COMPREHENSIVE PLANNERS (ACP)



The Alliance of Comprehensive Planners (ACP) is a community of tax-focused financial advisors who provide comprehensive tax and financial planning strategies for their clients on a fee-only (commission-free) retainer basis. ACP members are required to maintain the CFP® or CPA/PFS (or equivalent) designation and complete ACP's rigorous training program. To learn more about this fiduciary network or to find a certified ACP member, visit www.ACPlanners.org.

The ACP business model, proven methodologies, and professional community provide an attractive structure for CPAs, CFPs and other financial professionals who want to serve their clients in a truly holistic, conflict-free manner. In 2018, the ACP announced new categories for joining this fiduciary network of tax-focused, retainer-based financial advisors. A helpful grid that shows costs and benefits for each ACP membership level is shown here: https://www.acplanners.org/acp/membership.

