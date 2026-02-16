Alliance of Global Organizations Announces Coordinated Action to Stop Hindu Genocide in Bangladesh

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coordinated by the Hindus Advancing Human Rights Initiative (HAHRI), an initiative of HinduPACT, a Global Alliance of 125 multi-faith organizations, human rights advocates, and prominent individuals from 15 countries have issued an urgent appeal urging the international community to act decisively against the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The appeal documents a systematic, long-running pattern of violence, intimidation, and forced displacement targeting Hindus in Bangladesh, a trend that has intensified under the Yunus-led interim government.

"The Hindus of Bangladesh are the indigenous peoples of the country entitled to have their life and culture protected from discrimination under the UN Convention on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, 2007. What we are seeing is the exact opposite. It is not episodic violence or isolated lawlessness," said Rahul Sur, Executive Director of HAHRI. "It is a sustained human rights crisis rooted in impunity. The international community has a moral and legal obligation to intervene before an entire indigenous religious community is erased through ethnic cleansing."

A Pattern of Persecution

The Alliance's appeal draws on publicly available reports by international bodies, human rights organizations, and media accounts that chronicle:

The December 18, 2025, public lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, following false allegations of blasphemy.





Escalating incidents of attacks on religious minorities since August 2024, including murders, arson, temple desecration, and land seizures.





Findings by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and other monitoring bodies note rising intimidation and violence against Hindus.





Repeated mob-driven blasphemy allegations were used to justify public lynchings and murders, intimidation, arrests, and destruction of property.

Bangladesh's Hindu population has declined sharply from approximately 22% in 1951 to under 7% today. Human rights experts point to this demographic collapse as evidence of ongoing ethnic and religious cleansing.

Key Demands

US Government

Designate Bangladesh as a Country of Particular Concern





Dispatch an independent fact-finding delegation





Require regular reporting on minority rights by the US Embassy





Review Bangladesh's participation in UN peacekeeping operations





Provide refugee protections for persecuted Hindus

European Union

Condition trade on measurable improvements in minority protections





Parliamentary review of religious freedom violations

United Nations and OHCHR

Publicly condemn violations against Hindus





Establish a fact-finding or monitoring mechanism





Investigate misuse of blasphemy accusations as a tool of persecution

Government of India

Prepare humanitarian measures for displaced Hindus





Track and publicly document rights violations





Explore diplomatic and legal avenues to compel minority protections

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Condemn violence against Hindus as inconsistent with stated commitments to human dignity

Rallies Across the United States

On January 31st., grassroots rallies were held in over 25 cities across the US, with multiple organizations, including HAHRI, taking leadership roles, reflecting broad community concern and cross-faith solidarity against "drip-drip genocide," a relentless process of displacement, terror, and erasure that rarely triggers emergency responses despite its cumulative impact.

Signature Campaign to the UN

Alongside the Alliance letter, HAHRI initiated a parallel grassroots signature campaign addressed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHRC), Volker Türk, which has been signed by thousands of individuals worldwide, urging UNHRC to recognize the targeted violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

"Petitions, rallies, and formal submissions together demonstrate that this concern is not limited to policy circles," Rahul Sur noted. "Ordinary citizens across faiths are demanding that universal human rights standards be applied consistently."

Awareness Campaign

HAHRI shares verified reports, survivor testimonies, and watchdog documentation to highlight Hindus' deteriorating situation in Bangladesh. It aims to counter silence and misinformation, keeping policymakers, journalists, and human rights groups informed.

